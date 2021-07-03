Stambaugh Slides to Victory at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (July 2, 2021) — Max Stambaugh was in the right place at the right time to win the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Stambaugh took advantage of Chase Ridenour’s misfortune tangling with a slower car while leading to take over the top spot. Stambaugh would never relinquish the position in route to his third victory of the 2021 campaign. Brad Lamberson, Danny Sams III, Greg Dalman, and Phil Gressman rounded out the top five.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Friday, July 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 5S-Max Stambaugh
2. 27-Brad Lamberson
3. 24D-Danny Sams III
4. 49T-Gregg Dalman
5. 7C-Phil Gressman
6. 85-Dustin Daggett
7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
8. 14-Linden Jones
9. 87-Logan Easterday
10. 70-Eli Lakin
11. 16-Nic Rogers
12. 84-Kyle Poortenga
13. 07-Shane Simmons
14. 19-Jett Mann
15. 11-Joe Conway
16. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
17. 16W-Chase Ridenour
18. 1-Levi Poortenga
19. 10S-Jay Steinebach
20. 88N-Frank Neill
21. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
22. 10J-Chris Jones