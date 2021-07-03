Stambaugh Slides to Victory at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (July 2, 2021) — Max Stambaugh was in the right place at the right time to win the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Stambaugh took advantage of Chase Ridenour’s misfortune tangling with a slower car while leading to take over the top spot. Stambaugh would never relinquish the position in route to his third victory of the 2021 campaign. Brad Lamberson, Danny Sams III, Greg Dalman, and Phil Gressman rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, July 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh

2. 27-Brad Lamberson

3. 24D-Danny Sams III

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman

5. 7C-Phil Gressman

6. 85-Dustin Daggett

7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

8. 14-Linden Jones

9. 87-Logan Easterday

10. 70-Eli Lakin

11. 16-Nic Rogers

12. 84-Kyle Poortenga

13. 07-Shane Simmons

14. 19-Jett Mann

15. 11-Joe Conway

16. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

17. 16W-Chase Ridenour

18. 1-Levi Poortenga

19. 10S-Jay Steinebach

20. 88N-Frank Neill

21. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

22. 10J-Chris Jones