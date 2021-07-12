Macri to Drive the Indy Race Parts Car at Kings Royal

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(July 12, 2021) — Central Pennsylvania standout Anthony Macri will head to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio this coming weekend for the four-night Kings Royal weekend in a different car than everyone is used to seeing him in. Macri will take the wheel of Indy Race Parts #71 car owned by Bernie Stuebgen.

Stueben made the announcement on his Twitter account on Monday morning that Macri would drive the car at Kings Royal with assistance on the crew from Cale Shuttlesworth.

The Indy Race Parts team has been largely inactive this season compared to recent years largely due to the theft of the teams trailer earlier in the year and Stueben recently working with Giovanni Scelzi with KCP Racing. Stueben indicated that Shane Lebeg loaned the team a trailer to use for the weekend for the Kings Royal. Studeben will continue to be assisting with KCP with Shuttlesworth looking over the 71 car.

Macri from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania is one of the rising starts on the Central Pennsylvania circuit. During the 2021 season Macri has six feature victories to his credit including last Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

The Kings Royal begins Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with the Thursday and Saturday night programs paying $175,000 to the winner.