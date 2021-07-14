Macedo Not Joking Around with Dominating Performance at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 14, 2021) — Carson Macedo withstood the challenges of a tricky race track and stacked field to win the “Jokers Wild” event Wednesday night with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Eldora Speedway. Macedo, from Leemore, California used a daring move at the start of the 25-lap main event with his Jason Johnson Racing entry to take the lead from Brian Brown and drove away through the field through multiple restarts for the victory.

The victory was Macedo’s sixth victory of the 2021 season with the World of Outlaws and seventh overall this season.

Jokers Wild

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 14-Kerry Madsen, 12.757

2. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 12.882

3. 49X-Ian Madsen, 12.922

4. 21-Brian Brown, 12.926

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.940

6. 39-Daryn Pittman, 12.952

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.002

8. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.003

9. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.029

10. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.044

11. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.044

12. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.058

13. 11-Spencer Bayston, 13.071

14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.073

15. 55V-C.J. Leary, 13.096

16. 29-D.J. Foos, 13.123

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.123

18. 6-Ryan Smith, 13.135

19. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.160

20. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.175

21. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 13.195

22. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.267

23. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.273

24. 11N-Harli White, 13.342

25. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.403

26. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.439

27. 7-John Carney, 13.639

28. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 13.799

29. 4X-Bradley Ashford, NT

Qualifying Flight B:

Non-Qualifiers Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 9JR-Derek Hagar

3. 49D-Shawn Dancer

4. 97-Greg Wilson

5. 11N-Harli White

6. 7-John Carney

7. 18S-Bryce Schmitt

8. 4X-Bradley Ashford

(First four finishers transferred to the back of heat races 1 and 2)

Non-Qualifiers Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhard

2. 70M-Henry Malcuit

3. 22M-Dan McCarron

4. 70-Carson Short

5. 25R-Jordan Ryan

6. 83X-Nate Reeser

DNS: 47X-Marcus Dumesny

DNS: 7S-Jason Sides

(First four finishers transferred to the back of heat races 3 and 4)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Kerry Madsen

2. 49X-Ian Madsen

3. 49-Brad Sweet

4. 15H-Sam Haferepe, Jr.

5. 26-Cory Eliason

6. 2C-Wayne Johnson

7. 11-Spencer Bayston

8. 12N-Joey Saldana

9. 55V-C.J. Leary

10. 48-Danny Dietrich

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

12. 49D-Shawn Dancer

(First five finishers transferred to the back of heat races 1 and 2)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown

2. 83-Aaron Reutzel

3. 39-Daryn Pittman

4. 15-Donny Schatz

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart

7. 17B-Bill Balog

8. 97-Greg Wilson

9. 6-Ryan Smith

10. 42-Sye Lynch

11. 9JR-Derek Hagar

12. 29-D.J. Foos

(First five finishers transferred to the back of heat races 1 and 2)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Paul McMahan

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

4. 24-Rico Abreu

5. 19M-Brent Marks

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

7. 22-Jac Haudenschild

8. 1A-Jacob Allen

9. 19-Parker Price-Miller

10. 28-Tim Shaffer

11. 22M-Dan McCarron

12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

(First five finishers transferred to the back of heat races 1 and 2)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo

2. 2-David Gravel

3. 10-Zeb Wise

4. 9-James McFadden

5. 10B-Dave Blaney

6. 71-Anthony Macri

7. 11K-Kraig Kinser

8. 13-Justin Peck

9. 70-Carson Short

10. 57-Kyle Larson

11. 101-Lachlan McHugh

12. 70M-Henry Malcuit

(First five finishers transferred to the back of heat races 1 and 2)

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 28-Tim Shaffer

2. 42-Sye Lynch

3. 9Jr-Derek Hagar

4. 91-Kyle Reinhard

5. 101-Lachlan McHugh

6. 49D-Shawn Dancer

7. 29-D.J. Foose

8. 22M-Dan McCarron

9. 25R-Jordan Ryan

10. 11N-Harli White

11. 83X-Nate Reeser

12. 7-John Carney

13. 4X-Bradley Ashford

DNS: 48-Danny Dietrich

DNS: 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

DNS: 70-Henry Malcuit

DNS: 18-Bryce Schmidt

(First two finishers transferred to the B-Main)

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown

2. 5-Paul McMahan

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

4. 14-Kerry Madsen

5. 2-David Gravel

6. 41-Carson Macedo

7. 83-Aaron Reutzel

8. 49X-Ian Madsen

(Finish determined the first eight starting positions for the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart.

4. 11-Spencer Bayston

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser

6. 13-Justin Peck

7. 71-Anthony Macri

8. 70-Carson Short

9. 97-Greg Wilson

10. 55V-C.J. Leary

11. 1A-Jacob Allen

12. 12N-Joey Allen

13. 28-Tim Shaffer

14. 42-Sye Lynch

15. 17B-Bill Balog

16. 2C-Wayne Johnson

17. 22-Jac Haudenschild

18. 6-Ryan Smith

19. 19-Parker Price-Miller

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo

2. 21-Brian Brown

3. 2-David Gravel

4. 14-Kerry Madsen

5. 83-Aaron Reutzel

6. 49X-Ian Madsen

7. 24-Rico Abreu

8. 19M-Brent Marks

9. 5-Paul McMahan

10. 57-Kyle Larson

11. 49-Brad Sweet

12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

13. 15-Donny Schatz

14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

15. 11-Spencer Bayston

16. 39-Daryn Pittman

17. 10-Zeb Wise

18. 1S-Logan Schuchart

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

20. 11K-Kraig Kinser

21. 9-James McFadden

22. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

23. 26-Cory Eliason

24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

25. 10B-Dave Blaney