DELEVAN, N.Y. (July 16, 2021) — The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints event scheduled for Friday, July 16, 2021 at Freedom Motorsports Park was rained out. Track and series officials are working to find a possible makeup date sometime in the month of August. ESS returns to action Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, New York paying $2,500 to win and $300 to start