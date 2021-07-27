Photo Gallery: 2021 Indiana Sprint Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Midget Car Series Jake Swanson. (Jim Fisher photo) (l to r) Third place Kyle Cummins, winner Logan Seavey, and second place Brady Bacon. (Jim Fisher photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Jim Fisher photo) The two-seat sprint car at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Logan Seavey celebrates winning the Indiana Sprint Week feature Monday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Evan Mosley. (Jim Fisher Photo) Logan Seavey takes the checkered flag at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Robert Ballou (#12) and Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Jim Fisher photo) Kyle Cummins (#3R), Robert Ballou (#12), Brady Bacon (#69), and Tanner Thorson (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Fisher photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9jr) and Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey (#5) and Brady Bacon (#69). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tanner Thorson (#19) and Tye Mihocko (#47). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jadon Rogers. (Jim Fisher photo) Jake Swanson (#21), Jason McDougal (#5), and Tye Mihocko (#47). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey celebrates winning the Indiana Sprint Week feature Monday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Shane Cockrum. (Jim FIsher photo) Jake Swanson. (Jim Fisher photo) Anthony D’Alessio (#01) flipping over top of Shane Cottle (#74) and Shane Cockrum. (Jim Fisher photo) Related Stories: Seavey Sizzles at Gas City with Second Consecutive Sprint Week Victory Gas City Sprint Week Opener Postponed Until Monday Due to Rain Bell Goes Back-to-Back at the Turkey Night Grand Prix Clauson Sweeps Duel in Dodge City Clauson is Fast on The Draw at the “Duel in Dodge City” Gas City I-69 SpeedwayIndiana Sprint WeekPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Series