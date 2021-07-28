AND ACTION! INDIANA SPRINT WEEK’S 2ND HALF LAUNCHES WEDNESDAY AT TERRE HAUTE

By Richie Murray

Terre Haute, Indiana (July 27, 2021)………Justin Grant is one of four past Don Smith Classic winners who’ll comprise the field for the 11th running of the event on Wednesday night, July 28, which honors the longtime racing supporter, car owner, sponsor, director and Terre Haute businessman who was an inductee of both the USAC Hall of Fame (2014) and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame (1995).

In the most recent incarnation of the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL / Don Smith Classic in 2020 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Grant confided that he ran every lap harder than the last one down the stretch.

He figured if he didn’t get it done on the last lap, he needed to run the thing harder the next time. Finally, he worked his courage up to run it hard enough to get by Chase Stockon on the final lap for the victory.

Grant capitalized on a pair of late-race cautions and an “overtime” period to score the dramatic victory which was marked by a succession of unfortunate timing for race leader Stockon as he experience the ultimate misfortune in the final two green-white-checkered restarts.

Taking a line a car width or two above Stockon just before the first and second yellow near the end of the main event, Grant wasn’t able to get the oomph off turn two to make the move stick. The third time proved to be a charm, however, as the Ione, Calif. lived up to the refrain, “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

Grant kicked off the 2021 NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL opener last Saturday at Kokomo with another win and would love nothing more than to open up the second leg of the Hoosier State tour the same way.

Grant is joined by fellow Don Smith Classic winners Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.), Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) and Chase Stockon (2016) in the lineup. Thomas won the event in both 2013 and 2017. Both Bacon and Thomas have won at Terre Haute twice in their USAC National Sprint Car careers while Windom captured it in 2011 and Chase Stockon too back in 2016. Stockon has won three USAC National Sprint Car A-Mains at Terre Haute, coming in 2012, 2016 and 2019.

Windom has won a grand total of seven USAC National Sprint Car features at the Terre Haute Action Track, which is second all-time behind Gary Bettenhausen and Jack Hewitt at eight. Windom has won three of the past four series features at Terre Haute, twice in 2020 and again during the latest edition in May of 2021.

Past Terre Haute USAC Sprint winners seeking a first Don Smith Classic score this Wednesday include Indiana Sprint Week and overall USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leader Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), who is a two-time winner at the half-mile dirt oval at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in his career in both 2014 and 2018 and owns the one-lap USAC track record of 19.225.

A 7th place finisher at Terre Haute’s ISW round in 2020, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) enters Wednesday 2nd in the ISW standing following victories in each of the two most recent Indiana Sprint Week features, Sunday at Lawrenceburg and Monday at Gas City, and will attempt to go for three-in-a-row at Terre Haute. The most recent driver to win three Indiana Sprint Week races in a row was Kevin Thomas Jr. in 2013.

The longest winning streak in Indiana Sprint Week history belongs to Jon Stanbrough with four-in-a-row between 2006-07. Jay Drake captured three-straight in 2000 while Cory Kruseman did likewise in 2002 as did Thomas in 2013.

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) will make his Terre Haute Indiana Sprint Week debut Wednesday and enters as the third-place driver in the ISW standings. Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) has finished 12th in both of his previous ISW runs at Terre Haute and enters 5th in ISW points.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) is 6th in the ISW standings entering the southern swing of the seven-race series. Cummins won at Terre Haute with the Midwest Sprint Car Series this past May. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), 8th in ISW points, won with the USAC Silver Crown series at Terre Haute in 2016. He finished 4th last season, the best result of his ISW career at Terre Haute.

One of the most tenured and treasured stops on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car calendar greets the tour for the 167th points race in series history at the famed Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday night, July 28, for the resumption of the “second-half” of the 34th annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL schedule – the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic.

Terre Haute has held 18 previous Indiana Sprint Week races since its debut on the slate in 1997.

Wednesday’s Don Smith Classic / NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Modifieds. Pits open at 3pm EDT, grandstands at 4pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying & racing to follow.

General admission grandstand tickets are $30. Infield admission is $15. Kids 11 and under are free when accompanied by a parent. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Every lap of all seven USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Saturday, July 24: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | WINNER: Justin Grant

Sunday, July 25: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | WINNER: Logan Seavey

Monday, July 26: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | WINNER: Logan Seavey

Wednesday, July 28: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

Thursday, July 29: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 30: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

Saturday, July 31: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-1596, 2-Justin Grant-1503, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1491, 4-Robert Ballou-1351, 5-C.J. Leary-1347, 6-Tanner Thorson-1331, 7-Jake Swanson-1287, 8-Chris Windom-1273, 9-Chase Stockon-940, 10-Paul Nienhiser-859.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK BY AMSOIL POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-239, 2-Logan Seavey-223, 3-Tanner Thorson-212, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-207, 5-Jake Swanson-203, 6-Kyle Cummins-201, 7-Justin Grant-200, 8-C.J. Leary-179, 9-Robert Ballou-173, 10-Chris Windom-140.

TERRE HAUTE INDIANA SPRINT WEEK RACE WINNERS WHO HAVE GONE ON TO WIN THE ISW TITLE THAT YEAR: 6 – J.J. Yeley (1997), Jay Drake (2000), Cory Kruseman (2002), Jon Stanbrough (2010), Chris Windom (2011) & Bryan Clauson (2014)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT THE TERRE HAUTE:

1 Lap – 5/21/2014 – Brady Bacon – 19.225 – 93.628 mph

4 Laps – 5/4/1986 – Larry Gates – 1:36.18 – 74.860 mph

6 Laps – 5/17/2003 – Kurt Gross – 2:07.21 – 84.899 mph

8 Laps – 10/12/2012 – Hunter Schuerenberg – 2:39.40 – 90.339 mph

10 Laps – 6/17/2000 – Jon Stanbrough – 3:29.13 – 86.071 mph

12 Laps – 9/10/2011 – Jon Stanbrough – 4:02.90 – 88.925 mph

30 Laps – 5/29/1998 – Cary Faas – 10:56.90 – 82.204 mph

40 Laps – 5/4/1975 – Pancho Carter – 15:52.96 – 75.554 mph

50 Laps – 8/13/1967 – Rollie Beale – 22:41.72 – 66.093 mph

DON SMITH CLASSIC WINS:

2-Tyler Courtney & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Bryan Clauson, Daron Clayton, Aaron Farney, Justin Grant, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

TERRE HAUTE USAC SPRINT CAR WINS: (165 Points Races & 1 Special Event)

8-Gary Bettenhausen & Jack Hewitt

7-Chris Windom

6-Bubby Jones, Sheldon Kinser & J.J. Yeley

5-Jim Hurtubise, Levi Jones, Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

4-Bud Kaeding & Roger McCluskey

3-Don Branson, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons, Jr, Tyler Courtney, Jay Drake, Cary Faas, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Joe Saldana & Chase Stockon

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Dave Darland, Justin Grant, Cory Kruseman, Johnny Rutherford, Dick Tobias, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Bruce Walkup & Greg Weld

1-Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Mel Cornett, Larry Dickson, Ed Elisian, Tony Elliott, Aaron Farney, A.J. Foyt, Richard Griffin, Chuck Gurney, Tommy Hinnershitz, Tray House, Chet Johnson, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Frankie Kerr, Steve Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, James McElreath, Jim McElreath, Jim McWithey, Jan Opperman, Terry Pletch, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Sam Sessions, Ron Shuman, George Snider, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas & Bobby Unser

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

2-Tyler Courtney & J.J. Yeley

1-Bryan Clauson, Daron Clayton, Jay Drake, Aaron Farney, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Cory Kruseman, Terry Pletch, Jon Stanbrough, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Chris Windom

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINNERS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1997: J.J. Yeley (7/23)

1999: Terry Pletch (7/21)

2000: Jay Drake (7/28)

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/27)

2003: Tracy Hines (7/26)

2004: J.J. Yeley (7/24)

2005: Levi Jones (7/22)

2009: Brad Sweet (7/15)

2010: Jon Stanbrough (7/14)

2011: Chris Windom (7/13)

2012: Daron Clayton (7/18)

2013: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7/17)

2014: Bryan Clauson (7/16)

2015: Aaron Farney (7/15)

2016: Chase Stockon (7/17)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/25)

2019: Tyler Courtney (7/24)

2020: Justin Grant (7/29)

DON SMITH CLASSIC WINNERS:

2011: Chris Windom (7/13)

2012: Daron Clayton (7/18)

2013: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7/17)

2014: Bryan Clauson (7/16)

2015: Aaron Farney (7/15)

2016: Chase Stockon (7/17)

2017: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (10/14)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/25)

2019: Tyler Courtney (7/24)

2020: Justin Grant (7/29)

TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK USAC SPRINT CAR WINS:

8-Gary Bettenhausen & Jack Hewitt

7-Chris Windom

6-Bubby Jones, Sheldon Kinser & J.J. Yeley

5-Jim Hurtubise, Levi Jones, Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

4-Bud Kaeding & Roger McCluskey

3-Don Branson, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons, Jr, Tyler Courtney, Jay Drake, Cary Faas, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Joe Saldana & Chase Stockon

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Dave Darland, Justin Grant, Cory Kruseman, Johnny Rutherford, Dick Tobias, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Bruce Walkup & Greg Weld

1-Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Mel Cornett, Larry Dickson, Ed Elisian, Tony Elliott, Aaron Farney, A.J. Foyt, Richard Griffin, Chuck Gurney, Tommy Hinnershitz, Tray House, Chet Johnson, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Frankie Kerr, Steve Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, James McElreath, Jim McElreath, Jim McWithey, Jan Opperman, Terry Pletch, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Sam Sessions, Ron Shuman, George Snider, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas & Bobby Unser

TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK USAC SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

1957: Ed Elisian (6/16) & Andy Linden (8/18)

1958: Eddie Sachs (6/22) & Tommy Hinnershitz (8/17)

1959: Don Branson (6/21) & Jim McWithey (8/16)

1960: Don Branson (6/12) & Jim Hurtubise (8/21)

1961: Jim Hurtubise (6/11) & Jim Hurtubise (8/13)

1962: Jim Hurtubise (6/17) & Jim Hurtubise (8/12)

1963: Roger McCluskey (6/16) & Bobby Marshman (8/11)

1964: A.J. Foyt (6/14) & Don Branson (8/9)

1965: Johnny Rutherford (6/13) & Johnny Rutherford (8/15)

1966: Roger McCluskey (6/19), Roger McCluskey (6/19) & Roger McCluskey (9/14)

1967: Bobby Unser (6/11), Greg Weld (6/11), Rollie Beale (8/13) & Greg Weld (9/10)

1968: Gary Bettenhausen (6/16), Larry Dickson (8/11) & Gary Bettenhausen (9/8)

1969: Gary Bettenhausen (8/10) & Gary Bettenhausen (10/19)

1970: Jim McElreath (6/21), Dick Tobias (8/9) & Bruce Walkup (9/13)

1971: George Snider (5/1) & Gary Bettenhausen (8/8)

1972: Bruce Walkup (4/30), Charlie Masters (6/11) & Rollie Beale (8/19)

1973: Joe Saldana (5/5), Mel Cornett (6/9) 7 Sammy Sessions (8/5)

1974: Gary Bettenhausen (4/14) & Sheldon Kinser (8/4)

1975: Pancho Carter (5/4), Joe Saldana (6/1), Gary Bettenhausen (8/3) & Tom Bigelow (9/21)

1976: Jan Opperman (5/1), Tom Bigelow (6/6), Gary Bettenhausen (8/1) & Chuck Gurney (10/31)

1977: James McElreath (5/7), Sheldon Kinser (6/5), Bubby Jones (7/31) & Pancho Carter (9/25)

1978: Dick Tobias (5/6), Billy Cassella (6/4) & Bubby Jones (9/24)

1979: Pancho Carter (5/5), Bubby Jones (5/6), Bubby Jones (6/3), Bubby Jones (8/5) & Bubby Jones (9/23)

1980: Eddie Leavitt (5/3), Steve Chassey (5/4), Joe Saldana (6/29), Rich Vogler (8/3) & Rich Vogler (9/21)

1981: Sheldon Kinser (5/3), Rich Vogler (8/9) & Sheldon Kinser (9/7)

1982: Chet Johnson (5/9), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Steve Kinser (8/8) & Larry Rice (9/5)

1983: Jack Hewitt (5/8), Rich Vogler (6/19) & Jack Hewitt (8/28)

1984: Rick Hood (6/10) & Steve Butler (8/26)

1985: Ron Shuman (5/5), Rick Hood (6/9) & Rick Hood (8/25)

1986: Rich Vogler (5/4) & Sheldon Kinser (8/3)

1987: Steve Butler (5/3) & Steve Butler (5/23)

1990: Jack Hewitt (7/8)

1991: Jack Hewitt (7/7)

1992: Rusty McClure (7/12) & Cary Faas (10/11)

1993: Dave Darland (5/2) & Robbie Stanley (7/11)

1994: Cary Faas (5/1) & Tray House (7/17)

1995: Jack Hewitt (4/30) & Jack Hewitt (7/16)

1996: Doug Kalitta (5/12), Kevin Thomas (7/12) & Jack Hewitt (10/5)

1997: J.J. Yeley (6/27), J.J. Yeley (7/23) & Jack Hewitt (10/4)

1998: Cary Faas (5/29) & Tony Elliott (8/14)

1999: Tracy Hines (5/8), Tony Jones (6/17), Jerry Coons, Jr. (6/18), Frankie Kerr (6/19) & Terry Pletch (7/21)

2000: Jay Drake (6/15), Richard Griffin (6/16), Jay Drake (6/18) & Jay Drake (7/28)

2001: Tracy Hines (5/19), Bud Kaeding (10/20) & Bud Kaeding (10/20)

2002: Jon Stanbrough (5/11), Cory Kruseman (7/27) & J.J. Yeley (10/5)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/17), Tracy Hines (7/26), J.J. Yeley (8/14 Special Event) & J.J. Yeley (10/4)

2004: Cory Kruseman (5/22), J.J. Yeley (7/24) & Bud Kaeding (9/4)

2005: Levi Jones (7/22), Levi Jones (9/30) & Levi Jones (10/1)

2006: Daron Clayton (10/6) & Daron Clayton (10/7)

2007: Jon Stanbrough (5/19)

2008: Levi Jones (5/22)

2009: Levi Jones (5/21), Brad Sweet (7/15) & Jon Stanbrough (9/12)

2010: Jerry Coons, Jr. (5/27), Jon Stanbrough (7/14) & Jon Stanbrough (9/11)

2011: Chris Windom (7/13) & Chris Windom (9/10)

2012: Bud Kaeding (5/24), Daron Clayton (7/18) & Chase Stockon (10/12)

2013: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7/17) & Jerry Coons, Jr. (8/31)

2014: Dave Darland (5/21), Bryan Clauson (7/16) & Brady Bacon (9/18)

2015: Aaron Farney (7/15) & Robert Ballou (9/18)

2016: Robert Ballou (5/25), Chase Stockon (7/17) & Chris Windom (10/15)

2017: Chris Windom (9/15) & Kevin Thomas, Jr. (10/14)

2018: Tyler Courtney (5/23), Tyler Courtney (7/25) & Brady Bacon (9/14)

2019: Chase Stockon (5/22), Tyler Courtney (7/24) & Justin Grant (9/13)

2020: Chris Windom (7/1), Justin Grant (7/29) & Chris Windom (9/18)

2021: Chris Windom (5/26)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.

1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.

1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.

2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.

2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.

2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.

2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.

PAST INDIANA SPRINT WEEK RESULTS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1997 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Mike Kirby, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Brian Hayden, 6. Cory Kruseman, 7. Tim Montgomery, 8. Steve Surniak, 9. Tony Elliott, 10. Kevin Doty, 11. Brian Tyler, 12. Troy Cline, 13. Bill Rose, 14. Tony Jarrett, 15. Derek Davidson, 16. Dave Peperak, 17. Chris Beaver, 18. Richard Griffin, 19. Cary Faas, 20. Russ Gamester, 21. Jack Hewitt, 22. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. NT

1999 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Terry Pletch, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Todd Kane, 6. Kevin Briscoe, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Kevin Thomas, 9. Kevin Doty, 10. Kenny Carmichael, 11. Bill Rose, 12. Rusty McClure, 13. Robbie Rice, 14. Cory Kruseman, 15. Derek Scheffel, 16. Eric Gordon, 17. Kevin Miller, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Brad Fox, 20. Jay Drake, 21. Jerry Coons, Jr., 22. Mike Mann. NT

2000 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Kasey Kahne, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Derek Davidson, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Terry Pletch, 8. Jack Hewitt, 9. Cory Kruseman, 10. Tony Elliott, 11. Brian Tyler, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Jonathan Vennard, 14. Bill Rose, 15. Brandon Petty, 16. Justin Marvel, 17. Eric Gordon, 18. Eric Burns, 19. Jerry Coons, Jr., 20. J.J. Yeley, 21. Derek Scheffel, 22. Kevin Briscoe. NT

2002 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Jay Drake, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. J.J. Yeley, 6. Boston Reid, 7. Eric Shively, 8. Jason Knoke, 9. Kevin Thomas, 10. A.J. Anderson, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Justin Marvel, 14. Levi Jones, 15. Brandon Petty, 16. Derek Davidson, 17. Troy Rutherford, 18. Kevin Briscoe, 19. Scott Orr, 20. Jerry Coons, Jr., 21. Dickie Gaines, 22. Jonathan Vennard. NT

2003 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Cory Kruseman, 5. Troy Cline, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Derek Scheffel, 8. Jay Drake, 9. Jerry Coons, Jr., 10. Charles Davis, Jr., 11. Dave Darland, 12. Marc Jessup, 13. A.J. Anderson, 14. Mike Spencer, 15. Eric Gordon, 16. Kent Christian, 17. Tony Elliott, 18. Mat Neely, 19. Brian Tyler, 20. Brian Hayden, 21. Kyle Wissmiller, 22. Bud Kaeding, 23. Derek Davidson. NT

2004 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Cory Kruseman, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Jay Drake, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Marc Jessup, 9. Troy Cline, 10. Dickie Gaines, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Josh Ford, 13. Tony Elliott, 14. Bud Kaeding, 15. Shane Hollingsworth, 16. Charles Davis, Jr., 17. Justin Marvel, 18. Brad Kuhn, 19. Terry Pletch, 20. Tom Hessert III, 21. Kyle Wissmiller, 22. Jim Moughan. NT

2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Josh Wise, 6. Critter Malone, 7. Justin Marvel, 8. Cory Kruseman, 9. Mat Neely, 10. Damion Gardner, 11. Jonathan Vennard, 12. Jerry Coons, Jr., 13. Jay Drake, 14. Darren Hagen, 15. John Wolfe, 16. Shane Hollingsworth, 17. Tom Hessert III, 18. Jimmy Laser, 19. Jon Stanbrough, 20. Brady Short, 21. Bill Rose, 22. Dickie Gaines. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Dave Darland, 4. Cole Whitt, 5. Josh Wise, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Chad Boat, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. J.J. Yeley, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Bryan Clauson, 14. Darren Hagen, 15. Hunter Schuerenberg, 16. Hud Cone, 17. Henry Clarke, 18. Jon Stanbrough, 19. Bud Kaeding, 20. Shane Cottle, 21. Kyle Cummins, 22. Dustin Morgan. NT

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Daron Clayton, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Coleman Gulick, 8. Blake Fitzpatrick, 9. Mike Spencer, 10. Matt Mitchell, 11. Shane Hmiel, 12. Henry Clarke, 13. Brady Short, 14. Kyle Robbins, 15. J.J. Hughes, 16. Hud Cone, 17. Caleb Armstrong, 18. Chris Windom, 19. Shane Cottle, 20. Levi Jones, 21. Damion Gardner, 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Ricky Williams. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Keith Bloom, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Mike Spencer, 10. Levi Jones, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Wes McIntyre, 13. Dustin Morgan, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Critter Malone, 16. Blake Fitzpatrick, 17. Tracy Hines, 18. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19. Chase Stockon, 20. Justin Grant, 21. Jonathan Hendrick, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Coleman Gulick. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Coleman Gulick, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Damion Gardner, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Bryan Clauson, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Darren Hagen, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Chase Stockon, 15. Hunter Schuerenberg, 16. Blake Fitzpatrick, 17. Wes McIntyre, 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. C.J. Leary, 21. Kevin Thomas Jr., 22. Justin Grant. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Hunter Schuerenberg, 7. Brady Short, 8. Wes McIntyre, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Christopher Bell, 12. Bryan Clauson, 13. Ryan Bernal, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Bill Rose, 16. Tyler Courtney, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Gary Taylor, 19. Jerry Coons Jr., 20. Casey Shuman, 21. Jake Simmons, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Justin Grant. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Brady Short, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Chase Briscoe, 13. Aaron Farney, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Tyler Courtney, 16. Kevin Thomas Jr., 17. Logan Jarrett, 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. Brody Roa, 20. Casey Shuman, 21. Kody Swanson, 22. Brian Hayden, 23. Jarett Andretti, 24. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Aaron Farney, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Chad Boespflug, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Justin Grant, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Hunter Schuerenberg, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Scotty Weir, 16. J.J. Hughes, 17. Landon Simon, 18. Logan Jarrett, 19. Thomas Meseraull, 20. Carson Short, 21. Brady Short, 22. Mitch Wissmiller. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Aaron Farney, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Logan Jarrett, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Bryan Clauson, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Thomas Meseraull, 15. Jon Stanbrough, 16. Carson Short, 17. Riley Kreisel, 18. Jarett Andretti, 19. Tyler Thomas, 20. Bret Mellenberndt, 21. Kevin Thomas, Jr.. 22. Tom Harris. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (5), 2. Robert Ballou (9), 3. Justin Grant (10), 4. Brady Bacon (2), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 6. Chris Windom (14), 7. Jason McDougal (13), 8. Timmy Buckwalter (15), 9. Jerry Coons, Jr. (17), 10. Dave Darland (11), 11. C.J. Leary (4), 12. Jake Swanson (7), 13. Chase Stockon (6), 14. Chad Boespflug (16), 15. Matt Westfall (12), 16. Thomas Meseraull (21), 17. Isaac Chapple (20), 18. Scotty Weir (8), 19. Josh Hodges (19), 20. Carson Short (22), 21. Tyler Thomas (1), 22. Tony DiMattia (23), 23. Shane Cockrum (18), 24. Robert Bell (24). 12:03.22

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 4. Brady Bacon (14), 5. Chris Windom (1), 6. C.J. Leary (5), 7. Carson Short (12), 8. Max Adams (16), 9. Chase Stockon (8), 10. Kyle Cummins (3), 11. Josh Hodges (10), 12. Isaac Chapple (11), 13. Dustin Smith (18), 14. Scotty Weir (20), 15. Brandon Mattox (15), 16. Brian VanMeveren (7), 17. Brody Roa (17), 18. Nate McMillin (22), 19. Dustin Christie (21), 20. Jason McDougal (19), 21. Terry Richards (13), 22. Tom Harris (9). NT

2020 FEATURE: (32 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (4), 2. Chris Windom (7), 3. Chase Stockon (2), 4. C.J. Leary (6), 5. Shane Cottle (8), 6. Brady Bacon (3), 7. Logan Seavey (10), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 9. Dave Darland (13), 10. Robert Ballou (19), 11. Kyle Cummins (14), 12. Jake Swanson (1), 13. Charles Davis Jr. (17), 14. Carson Short (11), 15. Brandon Mattox (16), 16. Matt Westfall (20), 17. Nate McMillin (22), 18. Clinton Boyles (15), 19. Dennis Gile (9), 20. Dustin Smith (21), 21. Chase Johnson (12), 22. Max Adams (18). NT