Horstman Wins NRA Feature at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (July 30, 2021) — Jared Horstman won the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance feature Saturday at Plymouth Speedway. The victory was Horstman’s third of the 2021 season. Shawn Dancer, Randy Hannagan, Chase Dunham, and Kyle Sauder rounded out the top five.

K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Feature:

1. 17-Jared Horstman

2. 49-Shawn Dancer

3. 22H-Randy Hannagan

4. 66-Chase Dunham

5. 2-Kyle Sauder

6. 7-Zane DeVault

7. 28-Shawn Valenti

8. 11G-Luke Griffith

9. 23-Devon Dobie

10. 24-Kobe Allison

11. 75-Micheal Summers

12. 77-Jefferey DeVault

13. 3G-John Gurley

14. 11N-Harli White

15. 71-Garrett Saunders

16. 48-Nicholas Hull