Horstman Wins NRA Feature at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (July 30, 2021) — Jared Horstman won the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance feature Saturday at Plymouth Speedway. The victory was Horstman’s third of the 2021 season. Shawn Dancer, Randy Hannagan, Chase Dunham, and Kyle Sauder rounded out the top five.
K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance
Limaland Motorsports Park
Lima, Ohio
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Feature:
1. 17-Jared Horstman
2. 49-Shawn Dancer
3. 22H-Randy Hannagan
4. 66-Chase Dunham
5. 2-Kyle Sauder
6. 7-Zane DeVault
7. 28-Shawn Valenti
8. 11G-Luke Griffith
9. 23-Devon Dobie
10. 24-Kobe Allison
11. 75-Micheal Summers
12. 77-Jefferey DeVault
13. 3G-John Gurley
14. 11N-Harli White
15. 71-Garrett Saunders
16. 48-Nicholas Hull