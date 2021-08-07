Ruhl and Ruhlman Rise to Victory at Tri-City

AUBURN, Mich. (August 6, 2021) — Ryan Ruhl and Brian Ruhlman picked up victories Friday during the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints respectively at Tri-City Motor Speedway.
Ruhl started from the pole and held off sixth starting Max Stambaugh for the victory despite a flat left front tire. The victory was the fifth of 2021 for the Coldwater, Michigan native. Dustin Daggett, Gregg Dalman, and Keith Sheffer Jr. rounded out the top five.
Ruhlman, Clarklake, Michigan, topped Joey Irwin, Max Frank, Jay Steinebach, and Steve Irwin for his first sprint car win of the 2021 season.
Tri-City Motor Speedway
Auburn, Michigan
Friday, August 6, 2021
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Feature:
1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
2. 5S-Max Stambaugh
3. 85-Dustin Daggett
4. 49T-Gregg Dalman
5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
6. 16W-Chase Ridenour
7. 24D-Danny Sams Jr.
8. 7C-Phil Gressman
9. 22M-Dan McCarron
10. 27-Brad Lamberson
11. 10S-Jay Steinebach
12. 42-Boston Mead
13. 88N-Frank Neill
14. 70-Eli Lakin
15. 5M-Darin Naida
16. 84-Kyle Poortenga
17. 33-R.J. Payne
18. 16-Gary Fritts
19. 10-Cody Howard
20. 8-Justin Ward
21. X-Mike Keegan
22. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Feature:
1. 49T-Brian Ruhlman
2. 00-Joey Irwin
3. 25-Mark Frank
4. 10S-Jay Steinebach
5. 0-Steve Irwin
6. 24L-Lee Underwood
7. 56-Mark Irwin
8. 33-R.J. Payne
9. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
10. 23-Ralph Brakenberry
11. 4G-Kent Gardner
12. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
13. 3T-Tank Brakenberry
14. 9-Gary Hayward
15. 89-Chris Pobanz
16. 49T-Gregg Dalman
17. 2-Mike Galadja
18. 85-Dustin Daggett
19. 11L-Travis Lacombe