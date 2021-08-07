Ruhl and Ruhlman Rise to Victory at Tri-City

AUBURN, Mich. (August 6, 2021) — Ryan Ruhl and Brian Ruhlman picked up victories Friday during the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints respectively at Tri-City Motor Speedway.

Ruhl started from the pole and held off sixth starting Max Stambaugh for the victory despite a flat left front tire. The victory was the fifth of 2021 for the Coldwater, Michigan native. Dustin Daggett, Gregg Dalman, and Keith Sheffer Jr. rounded out the top five.

Ruhlman, Clarklake, Michigan, topped Joey Irwin, Max Frank, Jay Steinebach, and Steve Irwin for his first sprint car win of the 2021 season.

Tri-City Motor Speedway

Auburn, Michigan

Friday, August 6, 2021

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Feature:

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

2. 5S-Max Stambaugh

3. 85-Dustin Daggett

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman

5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

6. 16W-Chase Ridenour

7. 24D-Danny Sams Jr.

8. 7C-Phil Gressman

9. 22M-Dan McCarron

10. 27-Brad Lamberson

11. 10S-Jay Steinebach

12. 42-Boston Mead

13. 88N-Frank Neill

14. 70-Eli Lakin

15. 5M-Darin Naida

16. 84-Kyle Poortenga

17. 33-R.J. Payne

18. 16-Gary Fritts

19. 10-Cody Howard

20. 8-Justin Ward

21. X-Mike Keegan

22. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Feature:

1. 49T-Brian Ruhlman

2. 00-Joey Irwin

3. 25-Mark Frank

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach

5. 0-Steve Irwin

6. 24L-Lee Underwood

7. 56-Mark Irwin

8. 33-R.J. Payne

9. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

10. 23-Ralph Brakenberry

11. 4G-Kent Gardner

12. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

13. 3T-Tank Brakenberry

14. 9-Gary Hayward

15. 89-Chris Pobanz

16. 49T-Gregg Dalman

17. 2-Mike Galadja

18. 85-Dustin Daggett

19. 11L-Travis Lacombe