Haudenschild Wins the 2021 Ironman 55

PEVELY, MO (August 7, 2021) — Sheldon Haudenschild continued his domination of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Saturday with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series winning the Ironman 55. Unlike his 2019 domination of the event, Haudenschild traded the lead with David Gravel five times during the second half of the event, leading the last 11 for the victory. The win was Wooster, Ohio native’s seventh of the 2021 season.

David Gravel and Donny Schatz started on the front row for the 55-lap main event. Gravel led the first five circuits with Parker Price-Miller, during his second night in the Roth Motorsports #83 car, immediately applying pressure. Price-Miller was able to slide by Gravel in turns three and four on lap six to take the lead.

Further back in the field Haudneschild found himself in a fight for third position with Donny Schatz and Carson Macedo. Haudenschild cleared Schatz for the position on lap 11, and set sail after the lead duo.

Following a caution for Marcus Dumesny slowing between turns three and four on lap 12, Price Miller continued to lead following the double file restart until getting upside down between turns three and four while working lap 16. Price-Miller exited the car dejected, but under his own power.

After another caution flag for Spencer Bayston making contact with the wall between turns three and four, Gravel inherited the top position for the restart and drove to the lead during the double file restart on the top of the race track with Haudenschild behind him.

With 22 laps in the Kasey Kahne Racing entries of James McFadden and Brad Sweet started to make noise with McFadden driving up from the sixth row into the top five with Sweet right behind him.

Haudenschild made his first attempt to take the lead on lap 21, sliding by Gravel on lap 21, just before the caution flag appeared for Wayne Johnson slowing on the inside of the track. Gravel was able to take the lead during the rstart and led the next 10 circuits before Haudenschild took the lead back on lap 33.

It appeared Haudenschild would drive away to the victory, but after a red flag for Kraig Kinser in turns one and two and an open red flag for crews to work on the cars, Gravel was able to take the lead during the double file restart. Gravel’s lead only lasted two circuits as Haudenschild took the lead for the final time in turns one and two.

James McFadden took over the runner up position with Sweet rounding out the podium after a wild race for the position in the closing stages of the main event. Logan Schuchart and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five with Gravel dropping to sixth in the closing stages of the event.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Feature:

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 9-James McFadden

3. 49-Brad Sweet

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart

5. 24-Rico Abreu

6. 2-David Gravel

7. 1A-Jacob Allen

8. 48-Danny Dietrich

9. 15-Donny Schatz

10. 41-Carson Macedo

11. 13-Justin Peck

12. 44-Cale Thomas

13. 83-Parker Price-Miller

14. 20G-Noah Gass

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

16. 47N-Marcus Dumesny

17. 7S-Jason Sides

18. 11K-Kraig Kinser

19. 53-Jessie Attard

20. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

21. 28-Jason Keith

22. 2C-Wayne Johnson

23. 49J-Josh Schneiderman

24. 11-Spencer Bayston