Neitzel Wins IRA Feature at Wilmot

WILMOT, WI (August 7, 2021) — Scotty Neitzel won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association at Wilmot Raceway. Jake Blackhurst, Blake Nimee, Danny Schlafer, and Russel Bordland rounded out the top five.

Ryan Zielski won the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series.

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, Wisconsin

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[1]

3. 79-Blake Nimee[3]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]

5. 23-Russel Borland[4]

6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]

7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

9. 20R-Rob Pribnow[11]

10. 19B-Jack Berger[15]

11. 9K-Kyle Schuett[10]

12. 70-Chris Klemko[13]

13. 43-Jereme Schroeder[12]

14. 24-Scott Conger[16]

15. 45-Matt Wiese[17]

16. 83-Tom Spooner[18]

17. 68-Dave Uttech[9]

18. 56-Ryan Irwin[14]

DNS: 4K-Kris Spitz

Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[1]

2. 13-CJ Malueg[3]

3. 50-Rusty Egan[2]

4. 70H-Tate Hensley[12]

5. 38-Allen Hafford[4]

6. 9-Greg Olsen[15]

7. 70-Chris Klemko[6]

8. 40-Tim Cox[14]

9. 4-Jordan Paulsen[7]

10. 7X-Ryan Marshall[16]

11. 7D-Josh Davidson[5]

12. 22S-Brian Strane[8]

13. 20-Natalie Klemko[9]

14. 47-Chance Ciskowski[10]

15. 99J-Seth Johnson[11]

16. 93-Travis Mahoney[17]

17. 09-Clayton Rossmann[18]

18. 22-Greg Alt[23]

19. 54-Scott Grissom[13]

20. 29J-Ralph Johnson[24]

21. 7-Trinity Uttech[19]

22. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[21]

23. 39-William Huck[22]

24. 29OG-Tom Eller[25]

25. 29-Bryce Andrews[20]