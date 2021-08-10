Great Dane Sunday Funday Coming to Terre Haute Action Track

By Adam Mackey

(Terre Haute, IN) This Sunday August 15th, the Terre Haute Action Track comes back to life with three exciting divisions of racing at the historic Indiana dirt. The MSCS Sprints will make their return to the half-mile track for the second time this season and look to put on another eventful show. They will be accompanied by the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds as well as the Indiana Late Model Series.

The Great Dane Sunday Funday will be chalked full of racing you will not want to miss. The Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) has had an incredible season so far with exciting finishes, fierce battles, and some of the most skilled sprint car drivers across the Midwest. This will be a double header showcase for MSCS as their series will be at Tri-State Speedway the night before bringing their intense action to the one-of-a-kind dirt of Terre Haute.

Along with this exciting day of racing comes a new sponsor for the Action Track, Great Dane. With a history dating back to 1900, Great Dane has established itself as the transportation solutions leader of today, delivering innovative products and exceptional services that help their customers and employees succeed. They not only engineer durable and high-quality trailers and truck bodies, but foster relationships that last a lifetime.

Great Dane is located at 4955 N 13th St, in Terre Haute, Indiana, one of their 9 manufacturing plants throughout the US. They, like the Action Track, have been a staple in the community and this partnership brings two great leaders in Terre Haute together for what will hopefully be a continuing partnership.

“We are extremely excited to have Great Dane join in to help us put on such a great event. Great sponsors like this are what makes it possible for us to put on such thrilling races for the community and race fans alike. We look forward to a continuing relationship and appreciate all that Great Dane has done,” said Bob Sargent, CEO Track Enterprises.

The fun will continue to flow on Sunday, as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modified Series and the Indiana Late Model Series join in to showcase some of the best modified and late model drivers in the Midwest.

Pits will open at 3:00pm on Sunday August 15th, with grandstands opening at 4:00pm, hot laps starting at 6:00pm, and racing to follow at 7:00pm. Tickets will be $20 for grandstands and $15 for infield, with kids 11 and under free. Purchase your tickets for this Great Dane Sunday Funday show at the ticket window on race day.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.