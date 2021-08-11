The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Starts TODAY!

From Knoxville Raceway

It’s officially the start of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s!

BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night is on tap at Knoxville Raceway.

See the drivers slated to race tonight and earn the maximum amount of points possible here.

Hot laps start at 7:15pm. Racing at approximately 8:30pm. Tickets are still available online, on the phone at 641-842-5431 or at the ticket office.

Reminder: 2020 tickets will NOT be accepted. If you rolled over your tickets, you need 2021 paper or digital tickets to enter the grandstands.

Less than 800 tickets remain for Saturday’s finale. Don’t wait until Saturday to buy your tickets! Saturday tickets available here.