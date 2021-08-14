Macedo Bounces Back from Preliminary Night Misfortune to Win the Knoxville Nationals B-Main

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) – Carson Macedo was able to bounce back from a big crash during his preliminary feature by winning the B-Main event Saturday during the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. While Macedo was comfortably up front the race for second through fifth ended up crossing the line together in one of the most memorable races for a transfer spot in recent memory.

Josh Baughman led the field into turn one with Macedo and Sye Lynch in tow. Macedo drove by Baughman on lap two to take the lead and drove away from the field.

Behind Macedo, Spencer Bayston made his presence felt passing Lynch and Baughman in one swoop as Baughman dropped back through the field. Further back Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, and Sheldon Haudenschild were moving up through the pack.

By lap four Macedo, Bayston, Eliason, and Madsen moved into transfer spot with Haudenschild in fifith.

This eventually setup a wild finish off turn four where all four drivers came off turn four racing for second through fourth. Madsen and Eliason dropped Bayston back to fourth spot on the final lap. On the final lap Haudenschild put a slide job on Bayston to take the final transfer spot in turn one. Bayston came back on the outside of three and four. Both Bayston and Haudenschild caught up to Eliason and Madsen in the process, with Haudenschild diving to the inside to edge Bayston for the final transfer spot by 0.008 seconds.

Macedo avoided the madness wining comfortably with Madsen, Eliason, and Haudenschild moving onto the finale.

Jac Haudenschild ended his final Knoxville Nationals dropping out after four laps. Haudenschild was called back to the front stretch for a curtain call where the fans gave him a standing ovation.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 14, 2021

B-Main (22 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo

2. 14-Kerry Madsen

3. 26-Cory Eliason

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

5. 11M-Spencer Bayston

6. 17W-Shane Golobic

7. 11K-Kraig Kinser

8. 25-Scott Bogucki

9. 56N-Davey Heskin

10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

11. 17B-Bill Balog

12. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey

13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips

14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

15. 42-Sye Lynch

16. 39-Daryn Pittman

17. 55-Hunter Scheuerberg

18. 49J-Josh Schneiderman

19. 17X-Josh Baughman

20. 70-Sammy Swindell

21. 5-Zeb Wise

22. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

23. 11N-Harli White

24. 22-Jac Haudenschild

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)