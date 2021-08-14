Schuerenberg Wins 60th Knoxville Nationals C-Main

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) – Hunter Schuerenberg was in the right place at the right time win the C-Main Saturday night during the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s at Knoxville Raceway.

Schuerenberg, from Sikeston, Missouri, was in the right place at the right time when Wayne Johnson had a flat right rear tire while leading the event on lap 12.

Scheuereberg pulled away from the field the remaining three laps for the victory. Ayrton Gennetten made a nice run through the field to finish in the runner up spot. Harli White and Sawyer Phillips also transferred to the B-Main.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 14, 2021

C-Main (15 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

3. 11N-Harli White

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips

5. 27-Carson McCarl

6. 28-Tim Shaffer

7. 11TK-Tim Kaeding

8. N47-Marcus Dumesny

9. 11-Roger Crockett

10. 40-Clint Garner

11. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips

12. 13-Mark Dobmeier

13. 20-A.J. Moeller

14. 83T-Tanner Carrick

15. 5V-Colby Copeland

16. 53-Jesse Attard

17. 7W-Dustin Selvage

18. 55W-Mike Wagner

19. 53D-Jack Dover

20. 55M-McKenna Haase

21. 2KS-Chad Kemenah

22. 2C-Wayne Johnson

23. 24-Terry McCarl

24. 73A-Scotty Thiel

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)