Schuerenberg Wins 60th Knoxville Nationals C-Main

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) – Hunter Schuerenberg was in the right place at the right time win the C-Main Saturday night during the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s at Knoxville Raceway.
Schuerenberg, from Sikeston, Missouri, was in the right place at the right time when Wayne Johnson had a flat right rear tire while leading the event on lap 12.
Scheuereberg pulled away from the field the remaining three laps for the victory. Ayrton Gennetten made a nice run through the field to finish in the runner up spot. Harli White and Sawyer Phillips also transferred to the B-Main.
60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Saturday, August 14, 2021
C-Main (15 Laps)
1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten
3. 11N-Harli White
4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips
5. 27-Carson McCarl
6. 28-Tim Shaffer
7. 11TK-Tim Kaeding
8. N47-Marcus Dumesny
9. 11-Roger Crockett
10. 40-Clint Garner
11. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips
12. 13-Mark Dobmeier
13. 20-A.J. Moeller
14. 83T-Tanner Carrick
15. 5V-Colby Copeland
16. 53-Jesse Attard
17. 7W-Dustin Selvage
18. 55W-Mike Wagner
19. 53D-Jack Dover
20. 55M-McKenna Haase
21. 2KS-Chad Kemenah
22. 2C-Wayne Johnson
23. 24-Terry McCarl
24. 73A-Scotty Thiel
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)