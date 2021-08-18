World of Outlaws Return to Huset’s Speedway on Sunday for Pioneer Seed Bin Buster Bash

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 16, 2021) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits Huset’s Speedway for the final time this season on Sunday during the Pioneer Seed Bin Buster Bash.

The World of Outlaws and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig will be the premier class duking it out for the $10,000-to-win top prize. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division is also part of the program.

David Gravel and Aaron Reutzel split the World of Outlaws doubleheader at Huset’s Speedway in June. Gravel is also one of five drivers to score a Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig victory during a weekly event at the track. Austin McCarl leads the way with five triumphs while championship points leader Justin Henderson has recorded four wins. Parker Price-Miller and Mark Dobmeier also have one victory apiece.

Sunday’s show marks the third night during a weekend tripleheader for ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ Brad Sweet enters this weekend with a 140-point lead over Carson Macedo in the standings with Gravel only four points behind Macedo.

Henderson’s lead at Huset’s Speedway is 16 points over Carson McCarl with Jack Dover 35 points out of the lead.

Cory Yeigh owns a 14-point advantage over Matt Steuerwald in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings thanks to a series-best four wins. Steuerwald is the only driver to earn a top-10 result during all 11 races this year.

The main gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old. Children 5-years-old and younger get in free.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20);Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30);Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1);John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Pioneer Seed Bin Buster Bash featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

