World of Outlaws at River Cities Postponed Until Wednesday

From Brian Walker

GRAND FORKS, ND (August 20, 2021) – With thunderstorms surrounding the area all day long, officials have made the call to postpone Friday’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event at River Cities Speedway to Wednesday, August 25.

The track was hit by the first in a long line of cells this morning, and another strong storm followed in the afternoon with more weather on the way later in the evening. Unfortunately, that’s back-to-back wins for Mother Nature at River Cities, along with the June 4 rain out.

All tickets and pit passes will be redeemable when The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Grand Forks, ND on Wednesday. Addtionals tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series now heads south to West Fargo, ND tomorrow for a Saturday night showdown at Red River Valley Speedway. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE. On Sunday night, Huset’s Speedway will welcome the Series for the 50th time in history. Those tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.