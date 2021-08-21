Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions at I-96 Speedway All Star Circuit of Champions, I-96 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Cory Eliason. (Jim Fisher photo) Bill Balog. (Jim Fisher photo) Spencer Bayston. (Jim Fisher photo) Spencer Bayston. (Jim Fisher photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Fisher photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Fisher photo) Geoff Dodge. (Jim Fisher photo) Corey Eliason celebrates after winning the All Star Circuit of Champions feature at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) (l to r) Third place Spencer Bayston, winner Cory Eliason, and second place Tyler Courtney. (Jim Fisher photo) Cory Eliason. (Jim Fisher photo) Cap Henry. (Jim Fisher photo) Tylar Rankin. (Jim Fisher photo) Zeb Wise. (Jim Fisher photo) Related Stories: Eliason Finds Victory Lane With the All Stars at I-96 All Stars Trade Plymouth for Waynesfield Saturday Sunshine Slings the Cushion to Win the Mace Thomas Classic All Stars set to invade I-96 and Route 66 for $16,500 potential Eliason Earns I-96 All Star Victory All Star Circuit of ChampoinsI-96 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery