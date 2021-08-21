Sewell Wins OCRS Feature at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, KS (August 20, 2021) — Alex Sewell won the Oil Capital Racing Series feature Friday at Humboldt Speedway. Sewell held off 10th starting Joe Bob Lee for the victory. Cody Whitworth, J.R. Topper, and Grady Mercer rounded out the top five.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Humboldt Speedway

Humboldt, Kansas

Friday, August 20, 2021

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 50-Cody Whitworth[2]

2. 31-Casey Wills[3]

3. 6-Alison Slaton[5]

4. 51-Alan Cunningham[4]

5. 92J-JR Topper[6]

6. 30X-Larry Bratti[1]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

2. 4-Josh Poe[2]

3. 88-Terry Easum[5]

4. 42-Grady Mercer[3]

5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]

6. 6D-Doug Fry[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[2]

2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[10]

3. 50-Cody Whitworth[1]

4. 92J-JR Topper[9]

5. 42-Grady Mercer[8]

6. 4-Josh Poe[6]

7. 6-Alison Slaton[4]

8. 51-Alan Cunningham[7]

9. 6D-Doug Fry[11]

10. 88-Terry Easum[5]

11. 30X-Larry Bratti[12]

12. 31-Casey Wills[3]