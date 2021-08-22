Randall Wins MSCS Feature at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (August 21, 2021) — Chase Randall won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Brady Short, Isaac Chapple, Tye Mihocko, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Feature:

1. Chase Randall

2. Brady Short

3. Isaac Chapple

4. Tye Mihocko

5. Jadon Rogers

6. Carson Garrett

7. Brandon Mattox

8. Collin Ambrose

9. Emerson Axsom

10. Evan Mosley

11. Jake Scott

12. Kent Schmidt

13. Cody Trammell

14. Hunter O’Neal

15. Brayden Fox

16. Koby Barksdale

17. Gabriel Gilbert

18. Shayna Ensign

19. Matt McDonald

20. Chase Stockon