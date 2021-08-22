Randall Wins MSCS Feature at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (August 21, 2021) — Chase Randall won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Brady Short, Isaac Chapple, Tye Mihocko, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Feature:
1. Chase Randall
2. Brady Short
3. Isaac Chapple
4. Tye Mihocko
5. Jadon Rogers
6. Carson Garrett
7. Brandon Mattox
8. Collin Ambrose
9. Emerson Axsom
10. Evan Mosley
11. Jake Scott
12. Kent Schmidt
13. Cody Trammell
14. Hunter O’Neal
15. Brayden Fox
16. Koby Barksdale
17. Gabriel Gilbert
18. Shayna Ensign
19. Matt McDonald
20. Chase Stockon