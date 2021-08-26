3 NIGHTS OF USAC SPRINT CAR BLISS: ﻿SMACKDOWN X AT KOKOMO AUG. 26-27-28

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (August 25, 2021)………One night at Kokomo Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship is enticing, enthralling and spectacular.

Once you multiple that by three, and add nearly 50 cars to the mix, you’ve got Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown X, my friend. The anticipation grows with each night, reaching a fever pitch for the finale with each feature starting driver strutting out to their theme song and the sound of the filled-to-the-gills grandstands.

Then, it’s time to strap in, tighten the belts, pull the visor down and go 40 laps for $15,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start. There’s nothing quite like it, and we’re ready to experience it once again this week, August 26-27-28.

The feature events during the first two nights of Smackdown on Thursday and Friday are 30 laps in length, and will pay points toward determining Saturday’s lineups, with B & W Auto Mart King of the Hill’s one-on-one event using a bracket to determine the top-eight positions for the feature event, with the winner of all three rounds securing the pole.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) captured the Smackdown finale victory in 2018, which stood as the 2017 and 2019 track champion’s lone USAC National Sprint Car feature win at Kokomo until this past July when he won a rain-shortened Indiana Sprint Week round. The reigning USAC Silver Crown champ also scored the King of the Hill title in 2018.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) took Smackdown top honors on the final night of the 2016 edition. The 2016 Kokomo track champion has collected a total of three USAC National Sprint Car wins at the quarter-mile dirt oval, once in 2013 and twice during Smackdown in 2016.

Seven drivers in this year’s Smackdown field have won a prelim feature but are still shooting for that coveted win on the final night.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) earned his first career USAC National Sprint Car feature triumph at Kokomo in 2016 during Indiana Sprint Week, then punched in two more in 2020 by becoming the first driver in Smackdown history to sweep both prelims. He has finished as the runner-up in each of the two past Smackdown finales in 2019 and 2020.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) won not only his first Kokomo feature, but also earned his first career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car victory to boot on the second prelim night of Smackdown in 2019. The 2018 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion took 5th on the final night of Smackdown a night later for his best result in the event thus far.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) has won three USAC National Sprint Car races at Kokomo. Meseraull reigned victorious during the 2019 Smackdown opener after winning the Indiana Sprint Week round there in the two prior years of 2017 and 2018. However, his best final night Smackdown result thus far is an 8th during the most recent edition in 2020.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) is a past Kokomo track champion in 2015 and has three career USAC National Sprint wins at the track, including the first of his career back in 2016 during a Smackdown prelim and once again during a prelim in 2017 in addition to an Indiana Sprint Week round in 2020. The 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champ has finished inside the top-ten in each of his last six Smackdown final night starts, including 3rd in each of the last three in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) won the second night prelim of Smackdown in 2015. The 2020 Indiana Sprint Week champion was the runner-up on the final night of Smackdown that same weekend in 2015 and was 3rd in 2013.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) captured the 2015 Smackdown opener during his USAC National Sprint Car championship season. His best Smackdown final night finish came in 2014 when he collected a 2nd.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), a three-time USAC National Sprint Car winner at Kokomo, scored two of those during Smackdown prelim nights in 2012 and 2015. The 2010 and 2018 Kokomo track champ has earned Smackdown final night bests of 3rd in 2016 and 4th in both 2013 and 2015.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) has been all around the top-five in his Smackdown career, finishing inside the top-five four times on the final night of the event in his career. He earned a best of 4th in 2014 and 2020, and a pair of 5ths in both 2012 and 2018. However, the three-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ in 2014, 2016 & 2020 has won three career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events at Kokomo, including the first of his career as a 16-year-old all the way back in 2006. Bacon, the 2020 Kokomo track champ, is the only three-time champion of Smackdown’s King of the Hill in 2014-15-20.

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget standouts Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) and Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) have each won midget races at Kokomo in their careers. Thorson, the leading AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie, and Axsom, will make their Smackdown debuts.

Joining in the fray are a slew of Smackdown veterans eying their first Kokomo USAC National Sprint Car wins, including Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.), the four-time track champ in 2004-05-07-11, who has won with the series this year at Putnamville, Ind. and possesses Smackdown final night finishes of 2nd in 2013 and 7th place results in both 2012 and 2014.

Scotty Weir (Marion, Ind.), like Cottle, is a USAC National Sprint Car feature winner, but is looking for that breakthrough at Kokomo, where he captured track titles in 2008 and 2012.

Smackdown returnees include USAC National Sprint Car feature winners Jason McDougal and Brent Beauchamp. McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) was the top Rookie in 2018, finishing 4th, while Beauchamp (Fairland, Ind.) was 18th back in 2016. They join Loomis, California’s Max Adams (14th in 2019) and Marion, Indiana’s Tyler Hewitt (15th in 2017), who holds Kokomo’s 8-lap track record of 1:49.60 set in 2013.

Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.) was 17th at Smackdown on the final night in 2017; 2020 USAC National Most Improved Driver Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.) was 17th in 2020; 2020 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.) was 18th in 2020; 2019 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, Calif.) was 19th in 2020; 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car champ Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) was 21st in 2020.

All trying to make their first Smackdown feature lineup are Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), who is a one-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner and also won the BOSS portion of 2019 Smackdown and won again on the local level in 2020. He’s joined by a group of invaders from both coasts: 2013 & 2015 USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, Calif.), three-time USAC East Coast Sprint Car champion Steven Drevicki (Reading, Pa.) and current USAC East Coast point leader Alex Bright (Collegeville, Pa.).

First-time Smackdown hopefuls aiming to start their first Smackdown feature this week are 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Stevie Sussex (Mesa, Ariz.) and multi-time USAC western series winner Chase Johnson (Penngrove, Calif.), as well as Anthony D’Alessio (Apollo Beach, Fla.), Brandon Long (Wichita Falls, Texas), Tye Mihocko (Phoenix, Ariz.), Braydon Cromwell (Lone Jack, Mo.), Alex Banales (Lafayette, Ind.), Zack Pretorius (Yorktown, Ind.), Koby Barksdale (Norman, Okla.), Sterling Cling (Tempe, Ariz.), Parker Frederickson (Kokomo, Ind.), Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.), Brayden Clark (Tipton, Ind.), David Hair (Indianapolis, Ind.), Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), Steve Irwin (Fenton, Mich.), Ted Kirkpatrick (Waterloo, Ill.), Max Guilford (Auckland, N.Z.) and Jack James (Harlan, Ind.).

Sixty-eight previous USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events have been held at Kokomo Speedway since 1981. Twenty-seven of the 68 events have been held during Sprint Car Smackdown, which debuted in 2012. Past final night winners of Sprint Car Smackdown include Bryan Clauson (2012), Dave Darland (2013-14-15), Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2016), Tyler Courtney (2017-19-20) and Justin Grant (2018).

On Thursday and Friday at Kokomo, the pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 3pm, driver’s meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm, with qualifying and racing immediately following. General admission tickets are $30, kids 12 and under are free.

On Saturday at Kokomo, the pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 3pm, driver’s meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6pm, with racing immediately following. General admission tickets are $35, kids 12 and under are free. USAC Midwest Regional Midgets will also be on hand.

Reserved seating, three-day passes can be purchased on race night for $95.

All three nights of Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

EXPECTED SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN ENTRIES:

01 ANTHONY D’ALESSIO/Apollo Beach, FL (D’Alessio Motorsports)

02 BRANDON LONG/Wichita Falls, TX (Brandon Long)

2 THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Yeley Racing)

2E TYE MIHOCKO/Phoenix, AZ (Epperson Racing)

3R KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Rock Steady Racing)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4p SCOTTY WEIR/Marion, IN (Scott Pedersen)

4x BRAYDON CROMWELL/Lone Jack, MO (Mike Cromwell)

5 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Baldwin-Fox Racing)

5m JASON MCDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (KO Motorsports)

5s CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports)

5x ALEX BANALES/Lafayette, IN (Baldwin-Fox Racing)

6 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing)

9K KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL (KT Motorsports)

9z ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

14 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Kyle Rogers)

16K KOBY BARKSDALE/Norman, OK (Knight Racing)

17GP DANNY FARIA JR./Tipton, CA (Dutcher Motorsports)

19 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Hayward Motorsports)

19AZ TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19s STEVEN DREVICKI/Reading, PA (DeGre Motorsports)

20 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Hummer Motorsports)

21AZ JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Team AZ Racing)

22 CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Goodnight Racing)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

29 BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Fairland, IN (LB Racing)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

34 STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling Racing)

34x PARKER FREDRICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Frederickson Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

39BC EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing)

42 BRAYDEN CLARK/Tipton, IN (Roy Jackson & Mark Clark)

44 DAVID HAIR/Indianapolis, IN (David Hair)

51T EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya Sr.)

57 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Paul Hazen)

57x COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (DCT Operation)

61 STEVE IRWIN/Fenton, MI (Don Smith)

63LK TED KIRKPATRICK/Waterloo, IL (Tyler Sturgeon Racing)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

74x SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Hodges Motorsports)

77m C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Michael Motorsports)

77s STEVIE SUSSEX/Mesa, AZ (Tyler Sturgeon Racing)

79BT MAX GUILFORD/Auckland, NZ (Goodnight Racing)

97 TYLER HEWITT/Marion, IN (Tyler Hewitt)

99 JACK JAMES/Harlan, IN (Jack James)

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-1891, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1852, 3-Justin Grant-1814, 4-C.J. Leary-1667, 5-Tanner Thorson-1619, 6-Robert Ballou-1587, 7-Chris Windom-1569, 8-Jake Swanson-1542, 9-Chase Stockon-1196, 10-Kyle Cummins-1008.

ALL-TIME SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN WINNERS:

2012: Bryan Clauson (8/23), Chris Windom (8/24) & Bryan Clauson (8/25)

2013: Bryan Clauson (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2014: Jon Stanbrough (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2015: Robert Ballou (8/27), Chase Stockon (8/28) & Dave Darland (8/29)

2016: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8/25), C.J. Leary (8/26) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/27)

2017: C.J. Leary (8/24), Tyler Courtney (8/25) & Tyler Courtney (8/26)

2018: Tyler Courtney (8/23), Tyler Thomas (8/24) & Justin Grant (9/27)

2019: Thomas Meseraull (8/22), Logan Seavey (8/23) & Tyler Courtney (8/24)

2020: Kyle Cummins (8/27), Kyle Cummins (8/28) & Tyler Courtney (8/29)

SMACKDOWN KING OF THE HILL WINNERS:

2012: Tracy Hines

2013: Chase Stockon

2014: Brady Bacon

2015: Brady Bacon

2016: Tyler Courtney

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018: Justin Grant

2019: Tyler Courtney

2020: Brady Bacon

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/12/2014 – Dave Darland – 12.405 – 72.551 mph

3 Laps – 8/29/2020 – C.J. Leary – 40.950 – 65.934 mph

6 Laps – 7/23/2003 – Mike Spencer – 1:32.52 – 58.366 mph

8 Laps – 7/13/2013 – Tyler Hewitt – 1:49.60 – 65.693 mph

10 Laps – 8/26/2017 – Chris Windom – 2:10.23 – 69.109 mph

12 Laps – 8/22/2014 – Dave Darland – 2:41.06 – 67.056 mph

15 Laps – 8/27/2016 – Tyler Thomas – 3:28.93 – 64.615 mph

30 Laps – 8/23/2019 – Logan Seavey – 6:48.92 – 66.028 mph

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

9-Dave Darland

8-Tony Elliott

6-Tyler Courtney

4-Bryan Clauson

3-C.J. Leary, Chris Windom, Jack Hewitt, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull

2-Justin Grant

1-Brad Marvel, Bud Kaeding, Chad Boat, Chase Stockon, Cory Kruseman, Dean Shirley, Hunter Schuerenberg, J.J. Yeley, Jay Drake, Kelly Kinser, Kevin Thomas, Levi Jones, Logan Seavey, Rich Vogler, Robert Ballou, Russ Gamester, Tom Bigelow & Tyler Thomas

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

1981: Tom Bigelow (7/22)

1982: Rich Vogler (7/21)

1983: Dean Shirley (7/20)

1984: Jack Hewitt (7/11)

1985: Jack Hewitt (8/4)

1989: Jack Hewitt (6/25)

1990: Russ Gamester (6/24)

1991: Kelly Kinser (6/23) & Tony Elliott (8/25)

1992: Tony Elliott (6/28)

1993: Dave Darland (6/27)

1995: Tony Elliott (7/5)

1996: Tony Elliott (6/30) & Brad Marvel (7/28)

1997: Kevin Thomas (6/15) & J.J. Yeley (7/20)

1998: Tony Elliott (7/19) & Tony Elliott (8/9)

1999: Cory Kruseman (7/25) & Tony Elliott (8/8)

2000: Jay Drake (7/23)

2001: Tony Elliott (7/29)

2003: Bud Kaeding (7/23)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (7/16)

2007: Jon Stanbrough (7/15)

2008: Dave Darland (7/13)

2009: Chad Boat (7/12)

2010: Bryan Clauson (4/18) & Levi Jones (7/11)

2011: Hunter Schuerenberg (7/9)

2012: Dave Darland (7/16), Bryan Clauson (8/23), Chris Windom (8/24) & Bryan Clauson (8/25)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/13), Bryan Clauson (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2014: Dave Darland (7/12), Jon Stanbrough (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2015: Chris Windom (8/26), Robert Ballou (8/27), Chase Stockon (8/28) & Dave Darland (8/29)

2016: Kyle Cummins (7/9), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/25), C.J. Leary (8/26) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/27)

2017: Thomas Meseraull (7/8), C.J. Leary (8/24), Tyler Courtney (8/25) & Tyler Courtney (8/26)

2018: Thomas Meseraull (7/24), Tyler Courtney (8/23), Tyler Thomas (8/24) & Justin Grant (9/27)

2019: Chris Windom (7/20), Thomas Meseraull (8/22), Logan Seavey (8/23) & Tyler Courtney (8/24)

2020: C.J. Leary (7/25), Kyle Cummins (8/27), Kyle Cummins (8/28), Tyler Courtney (8/29) & Tyler Courtney (9/26)

2021: Justin Grant (7/24)

PAST SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN FINAL NIGHT FEATURE RESULTS:

2012 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Dave Darland, 5. Kyle Larson, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Jonathan Hendrick, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Scotty Weir, 14. Damion Gardner, 15. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Chase Briscoe, 18. Jon Stanbrough, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Chad Boespflug, 21. Coleman Gulick, 22. Brent Beauchamp, 23. Blake Fitzpatrick, 24. Chase Stockon. NT

2013 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Tyler Courtney, 11. Casey Shuman, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Jon Stanbrough, 14. Gary Taylor, 15. Wes McIntyre, 16. Daron Clayton, 17. Kyle Robbins, 18. Chris Gurley, 19. Braylon Fitzpatrick, 20. Thomas Meseraull, 21. Logan Jarrett, 22. Chad Boespflug. NT

2014 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Kyle Cummins, 11. Logan Jarrett, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Brady Short, 14. Tracy Hines, 15. Max McGhee, 16. Josh Spencer, 17. Brian Karraker, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Casey Shuman, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Jerry Coons Jr., 22. Tyler Courtney, 23. Chris Windom. NT

2015 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Justin Grant, 8. Brady Short, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Ryan Bernal, 14. Brady Bacon, 15. Robert Ballou, 16. Tyler Courtney, 17. Scotty Weir, 18. Jerry Coons Jr., 19. Max McGhee, 20. Thomas Meseraull, 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Kyle Robbins. NT

2016 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Chad Boespflug, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Tyler Courtney, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Tyler Thomas, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Logan Jarrett, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Chase Stockon, 17. Jarett Andretti, 18. Brent Beauchamp, 19. Kyle Robbins, 20. Colten Cottle, 21. Zach Daum, 22. Thomas Meseraull. NT

2017 FEATURE: (43 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Tyler Thomas, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Justin Grant, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Jarett Andretti, 9. Chad Boespflug, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Hunter Schuerenberg, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Kody Swanson, 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Tyler Hewitt, 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Mario Clouser, 18. Chris Windom, 19. Kevin Thomas Jr., 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Shane Cottle. NT

2018 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (1), 2. Tyler Courtney (5), 3. C.J. Leary (10), 4. Jason McDougal (4), 5. Brady Bacon (6), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Dave Darland (2), 8. Tyler Thomas (3), 9. Chase Stockon (12), 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7), 11. Jarett Andretti (14), 12. Dakota Jackson (15), 13. Logan Seavey (9), 14. Kyle Cummins (11), 15. Scotty Weir (13), 16. Carson Short (17), 17. Isaac Chapple (18), 18. Clinton Boyles (16), 19. Tyler Hewitt (20), 20. Corey Smith (23), 21. Brian VanMeveren (21), 22. Shane Cottle (22), 23. Landon Simon (19). NT

2019 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Kyle Cummins (4), 3. C.J. Leary (2), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Logan Seavey (7), 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8), 7. Brady Bacon (9), 8. Chris Windom (18), 9. Jason McDougal (10), 10. Chase Stockon (6), 11. Hunter Schuerenberg (11), 12. Scotty Weir (13), 13. Josh Hodges (22), 14. Max Adams (23), 15. Isaac Chapple (20), 16. Dustin Smith (14), 17. Corey Smith (21), 18. Carson Short (12), 19. Timmy Buckwalter (16), 20. Dave Darland (15), 21. Thomas Meseraull (#41w RNS) (3), 22. Cole Ketcham (19), 23. Landon Simon (17). NT

2020 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Kyle Cummins (5), 3. C.J. Leary (2), 4. Brady Bacon (1), 5. Buddy Kofoid (3), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Logan Seavey (10), 8. Thomas Meseraull (4), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. Shane Cottle (17), 11. Tyler Thomas (18), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 13. Dave Darland (11), 14. Robert Ballou (9), 15. Dakota Jackson (21), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (14), 17. Brandon Mattox (20), 18. Jadon Rogers (23), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (22), 20. Clinton Boyles (13), 21. Jake Swanson (16), 22. Justin Grant (15), 23. Carson Short (19). NT