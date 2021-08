DARWIN, NT (August 26, 2021) — Matt Egel opened the 2021 edition of the “Chariots of Thunder” sprint car series Friday by winning the sprint car main event. Egel moved up from third to first position just past the halfway point of the 30-lap feature, driving by Lachlan McHugh and Robbie Farr for the lead. McHugh held on for the second position with Farr, Jock Goodyer, and Ryan Jones rounding out the top five.

Zack Grimshaw won the wingless V6 sprint car feature.