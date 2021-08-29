Eliason Wins the Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 28, 2021) – Cory Eliason won the “Kramer Klash” Saturday night with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 at Lincoln Speedway. Eliason led the entire distance through multiple restarts for caution and red flags for the $7,300 victory. Parker Price-Miller, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, and Gerard McIntyre Jr rounded out the top five. More on this race to come.

Kramer Klash

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by mobil 1

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 11T-TJ Stutts, 12.976[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.089[18]

3. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.106[4]

4. 73-Justin Peck, 13.181[9]

5. 39-Parker Price Miller, 13.199[13]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.251[16]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.286[20]

8. 4-Cap Henry, 13.291[7]

9. 27-Devon Borden, 13.306[6]

10. 5-Ian Madsen, 13.371[3]

11. 39D-Chase Dietz, 13.409[2]

12. 19-Brent Marks, 13.415[25]

13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.443[10]

14. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.508[29]

15. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 13.518[36]

16. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.536[37]

17. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.539[12]

18. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.558[28]

19. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.559[33]

20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.562[31]

21. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.566[14]

22. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.575[5]

23. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.576[30]

24. 07-Skylar Gee, 13.611[35]

25. 38-Cory Haas, 13.642[26]

26. 11-JJ Grasso, 13.648[32]

27. 5E-Tim Wagaman II, 13.652[24]

28. 21-Matt Campbell, 13.656[38]

29. 7-Trey Hivner, 13.657[34]

30. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.659[17]

31. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.669[27]

32. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.698[22]

33. 90-Jordan Givler, 13.722[21]

34. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.808[23]

35. 11P-Greg Plank, 13.860[8]

36. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.872[19]

37. 47K-Kody Lehman, 13.891[15]

38. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.951[11]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 73-Justin Peck[2]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 27-Devon Borden[5]

4. 11T-TJ Stutts[4]

5. 5-Ian Madsen[6]

6. 4-Cap Henry[1]

7. 59-Jim Siegel[9]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]

9. 11P-Greg Plank[10]

10. 39D-Chase Dietz[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 39-Parker Price Miller[3]

5. 75-Tyler Ross[8]

6. 69-Tim Glatfelter[5]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

8. 99M-Kyle Moody[7]

9. 35-Tyler Esh[10]

10. 47K-Kody Lehman[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 55K-Robbie Kendall[2]

2. 1X-Chad Trout[3]

3. 19-Brent Marks[4]

4. 38-Cory Haas[1]

5. 5E-Tim Wagaman II[5]

6. 88-Brandon Rahmer[6]

7. 44-Dylan Norris[9]

8. 8-Billy Dietrich[7]

9. 90-Jordan Givler[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

2. 87-Alan Krimes[2]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[3]

4. 07-Skylar Gee[6]

5. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]

6. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe[5]

7. 21-Matt Campbell[8]

8. 7-Trey Hivner[9]

9. 11-JJ Grasso[7]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 39-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]

5. 11T-TJ Stutts[3]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 55K-Robbie Kendall[2]

3. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]

4. 19-Brent Marks[5]

5. 73-Justin Peck[3]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 39D-Chase Dietz[2]

3. 69-Tim Glatfelter[3]

4. 88-Brandon Rahmer[5]

5. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe[4]

6. 59-Jim Siegel[7]

7. 44-Dylan Norris[9]

8. 99M-Kyle Moody[12]

9. 21-Matt Campbell[8]

10. 90-Jordan Givler[15]

11. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]

13. 7-Trey Hivner[11]

14. 47K-Kody Lehman[18]

15. 11P-Greg Plank[16]

16. 8-Billy Dietrich[13]

DNS: 11-JJ Grasso

DNS: 35-Tyler Esh

FloRacing A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 39-Parker Price Miller[3]

3. 73-Justin Peck[10]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[2]

5. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

7. 87-Alan Krimes[13]

8. 11T-TJ Stutts[9]

9. 88-Brandon Rahmer[24]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]

11. 1X-Chad Trout[12]

12. 75-Tyler Ross[20]

13. 99M-Kyle Moody[26]

14. 5-Ian Madsen[18]

15. 11-JJ Grasso[25]

16. 17B-Bill Balog[27]

17. 5E-Tim Wagaman II[19]

18. 07-Skylar Gee[16]

19. 69-Tim Glatfelter[23]

20. 51-Freddie Rahmer[15]

21. 55K-Robbie Kendall[4]

22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

23. 19-Brent Marks[8]

24. 27-Devon Borden[14]

25. 39D-Chase Dietz[22]

26. 38-Cory Haas[17]

27. 4-Cap Henry[21]

28. 21-Matt Campbell[28]