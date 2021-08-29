Eliason Wins the Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 28, 2021) – Cory Eliason won the “Kramer Klash” Saturday night with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 at Lincoln Speedway. Eliason led the entire distance through multiple restarts for caution and red flags for the $7,300 victory. Parker Price-Miller, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, and Gerard McIntyre Jr rounded out the top five. More on this race to come.
Kramer Klash
Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by mobil 1
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Dixie Vodka Qualifying
1. 11T-TJ Stutts, 12.976[1]
2. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.089[18]
3. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.106[4]
4. 73-Justin Peck, 13.181[9]
5. 39-Parker Price Miller, 13.199[13]
6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.251[16]
7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.286[20]
8. 4-Cap Henry, 13.291[7]
9. 27-Devon Borden, 13.306[6]
10. 5-Ian Madsen, 13.371[3]
11. 39D-Chase Dietz, 13.409[2]
12. 19-Brent Marks, 13.415[25]
13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.443[10]
14. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.508[29]
15. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 13.518[36]
16. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.536[37]
17. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.539[12]
18. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.558[28]
19. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.559[33]
20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.562[31]
21. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.566[14]
22. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.575[5]
23. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.576[30]
24. 07-Skylar Gee, 13.611[35]
25. 38-Cory Haas, 13.642[26]
26. 11-JJ Grasso, 13.648[32]
27. 5E-Tim Wagaman II, 13.652[24]
28. 21-Matt Campbell, 13.656[38]
29. 7-Trey Hivner, 13.657[34]
30. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.659[17]
31. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.669[27]
32. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.698[22]
33. 90-Jordan Givler, 13.722[21]
34. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.808[23]
35. 11P-Greg Plank, 13.860[8]
36. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.872[19]
37. 47K-Kody Lehman, 13.891[15]
38. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.951[11]
Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 73-Justin Peck[2]
2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]
3. 27-Devon Borden[5]
4. 11T-TJ Stutts[4]
5. 5-Ian Madsen[6]
6. 4-Cap Henry[1]
7. 59-Jim Siegel[9]
8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]
9. 11P-Greg Plank[10]
10. 39D-Chase Dietz[7]
All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]
2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]
3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]
4. 39-Parker Price Miller[3]
5. 75-Tyler Ross[8]
6. 69-Tim Glatfelter[5]
7. 17B-Bill Balog[6]
8. 99M-Kyle Moody[7]
9. 35-Tyler Esh[10]
10. 47K-Kody Lehman[9]
Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 55K-Robbie Kendall[2]
2. 1X-Chad Trout[3]
3. 19-Brent Marks[4]
4. 38-Cory Haas[1]
5. 5E-Tim Wagaman II[5]
6. 88-Brandon Rahmer[6]
7. 44-Dylan Norris[9]
8. 8-Billy Dietrich[7]
9. 90-Jordan Givler[8]
Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]
2. 87-Alan Krimes[2]
3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[3]
4. 07-Skylar Gee[6]
5. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]
6. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe[5]
7. 21-Matt Campbell[8]
8. 7-Trey Hivner[9]
9. 11-JJ Grasso[7]
Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)
1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]
2. 39-Parker Price Miller[2]
3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]
4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]
5. 11T-TJ Stutts[3]
Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)
1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]
2. 55K-Robbie Kendall[2]
3. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]
4. 19-Brent Marks[5]
5. 73-Justin Peck[3]
Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 4-Cap Henry[1]
2. 39D-Chase Dietz[2]
3. 69-Tim Glatfelter[3]
4. 88-Brandon Rahmer[5]
5. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe[4]
6. 59-Jim Siegel[7]
7. 44-Dylan Norris[9]
8. 99M-Kyle Moody[12]
9. 21-Matt Campbell[8]
10. 90-Jordan Givler[15]
11. 17B-Bill Balog[6]
12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]
13. 7-Trey Hivner[11]
14. 47K-Kody Lehman[18]
15. 11P-Greg Plank[16]
16. 8-Billy Dietrich[13]
DNS: 11-JJ Grasso
DNS: 35-Tyler Esh
FloRacing A-Main (35 Laps)
1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]
2. 39-Parker Price Miller[3]
3. 73-Justin Peck[10]
4. 10-Zeb Wise[2]
5. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]
6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]
7. 87-Alan Krimes[13]
8. 11T-TJ Stutts[9]
9. 88-Brandon Rahmer[24]
10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]
11. 1X-Chad Trout[12]
12. 75-Tyler Ross[20]
13. 99M-Kyle Moody[26]
14. 5-Ian Madsen[18]
15. 11-JJ Grasso[25]
16. 17B-Bill Balog[27]
17. 5E-Tim Wagaman II[19]
18. 07-Skylar Gee[16]
19. 69-Tim Glatfelter[23]
20. 51-Freddie Rahmer[15]
21. 55K-Robbie Kendall[4]
22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]
23. 19-Brent Marks[8]
24. 27-Devon Borden[14]
25. 39D-Chase Dietz[22]
26. 38-Cory Haas[17]
27. 4-Cap Henry[21]
28. 21-Matt Campbell[28]