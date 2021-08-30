Jack Dover Victorious at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 29, 2021) – Jack Dover, Cory Yeigh and John Lambertz were triumphant on Sunday evening during Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Yeigh also became the first track champion of the season as his division-best five feature triumphs guided him to the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks title.

The final feature of the night showcased a first-time winner as Dover led the distance of the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig A Main, which had two attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

“I just knew I had to keep my composure,” he said. “I know the history of this track and there’s a lot of famous guys who’ve raced here and won here. My biggest thing is I’d never won a 410 race anywhere.”

Although Dover led every lap, traffic with 10 laps to go set up several wild moments when Mark Dobmeier and Justin Henderson had opportunities to pounce. At one point Henderson edged ahead of Dover in turn two, but Dover found the rubber exiting the corner and that propelled him back into the top spot. He then saw the yellow flag after receiving the white flag twice, but Dover restarted strong and held on for the big win.

Dobmeier finished second with Henderson placing third, Brendan Mullen fourth and Dusty Zomer fifth.

Carson McCarl set quick time during qualifying before Mullen, Dobmeier and Jack Croaker scored heat race wins.

Jayke Glanzer led the first five laps of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks before Yeigh, who went to a backup car earlier in the night, took over the top spot on Lap 6. The route was on from that point as he pushed his advantage to 6.582 seconds by the time the checkered flag was waved. It capped his first career title at the track in style.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “Coming here as a kid I never thought this would happen, but here we are. I’ll take wins any day, but this is pretty cool, too.”

Zach Olivier rallied from 10th to a runner-up result with Dan Jensen third, Glanzer fourth and Ron Howe fifth.

Yeigh and Howe were the heat race winners.

Lambertz capitalized on a late-race restart to take the lead on Lap 14 en route to his second Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series win of the season and sixth career at Huset’s Speedway.

“Jesse Lindberg showed me the way so thank him for that,” he said of knowing to move to a higher groove on the restart. “I gave her a shot and the car worked really good so I stayed up there. My hats off to (the track crew) for even getting to race tonight. They did a great job.”

Brandon Bosma made a rally in the closing laps to earn the runner-up spot and close within 0.970 seconds of Lambertz. Taylor Ryan, who led the first 13 laps of the 20-lap feature, finished third. Ryan Bickett ended fourth and Nick Barger was fifth.

Lambertz, Micah Slendy and points leader Dusty Ballenger each won a heat race.

Huset’s Speedway hosts a two-day show next Sunday and Monday for the C&B Power Series Nationals featuring the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints.

ACE READY MIX & MYRL AND ROY’S PAVING NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 29, 2021) –

NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover (2); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (7); 5. ACE-Dusty Zomer (1); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (24); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (9); 8. 14-Jody Rosenboom (17); 9. 8-Jack Croaker (4); 10. 8H-Jade Hastings (10); 11. 05-Colin Smith (5); 12. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (23); 13. 101-Chuck McGillivray (19); 14. 10-Lincoln Drewis (14); 15. 17-Zach Omdahl (12); 16. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (21); 17. 99-Jordan Graham (18); 18. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (16); 19. (DNF) 9N-Wade Nygaard (15); 20. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (13); 21. (DNF) 2X-Tony Rustad (20); 22. (DNF) 16-Brooke Tatnell (8); 23. (DNF) 22-Riley Goodno (11); 24. (DNS) 35-Skylar Prochaska.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 2. 05-Colin Smith (1); 3. 81-Jack Dover (3); 4. 17-Zach Omdahl (5); 5. 10-Lincoln Drewis (8); 6. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 7. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7); 8. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (4); 9. (DNS) 11XS-Donovan Peterson.

Smith Titanium Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 7-Justin Henderson (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 47-Brant O’Banion (6); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (5); 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8).

KNDSafetycom Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Jack Croaker (2); 2. ACE-Dusty Zomer (4); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings (1); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 5. 9N-Wade Nygaard (8); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 7. 99-Jordan Graham (5); 8. 2X-Tony Rustad (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.994 (1); 2. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:12.013 (10); 3. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:12.141 (7); 4. 81-Jack Dover, 00:12.484 (24); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:12.568 (23); 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:12.588 (17); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:12.628 (14); 8. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:12.655 (16); 9. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:12.706 (4); 10. 05-Colin Smith, 00:12.710 (5); 11. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:12.710 (22); 12. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:12.727 (12); 13. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:12.850 (8); 14. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:12.880 (19); 15. 99-Jordan Graham, 00:12.912 (2); 16. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:12.917 (11); 17. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:12.957 (18); 18. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:13.099 (21); 19. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:13.480 (6); 20. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:13.719 (15); 21. 2X-Tony Rustad, 00:13.854 (20); 22. 10-Lincoln Drewis, 00:14.125 (3); 23. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:14.125 (13); 24. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:14.125 (9); 25. 11XS-Donovan Peterson, 00:14.125 (25).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (5); 2. 71Z-Zach Olivier (10); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (7); 4. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (1); 5. 21-Ron Howe (3); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (9); 7. 40-Tim Dann (6); 8. 34K-Colby Klaassen (12); 9. 29Z-JJ Zebell (17); 10. 15-Brandon Ferguson (8); 11. 99-Ryan DeBoer (2); 12. 83-Nick Janssen (14); 13. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (4); 14. 1X-Aaron Foote (11); 15. 9-Kyle DeBoer (13); 16. (DNF) 97-Jim Pruett (16); 17. (DNS) 45-Craig Hanisch.

Furbys Auto Repair Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 2. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (1); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (8); 4. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (3); 5. 98-Dan Jensen (7); 6. 1X-Aaron Foote (5); 7. 9-Kyle DeBoer (9); 8. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (2); 9. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (6).

Midwest Oil Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (2); 2. 99-Ryan DeBoer (1); 3. 71Z-Zach Olivier (8); 4. 40-Tim Dann (6); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (7); 6. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 7. 83-Nick Janssen (3); 8. (DNF) 97-Jim Pruett (4).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 3. 77-Taylor Ryan (2); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (10); 5. 53-Nick Barger (4); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (12); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (13); 8. 98-Nate Barger (7); 9. 8-Jacob Hughes (11); 10. 7-Shane Fick (18); 11. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (3); 12. 81-Jared Jansen (16); 13. 13-Ty Hanten (20); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (17); 15. 22W-Aaron Werner (1); 16. 17V-Casey Abbas (15); 17. 40-Whitley Barr (21); 18. 23L-Lindell (Jr) Jenkins (22); 19. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (6); 20. (DNF) 2-Brandon Halverson (19); 21. (DNF) 2X-Tony Rustad (23); 22. (DNF) 8K-Micah Slendy (9); 23. (DNF) F5-Tim Rustad (14); 24. (DNS) 18L-Logan Domagala.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 3. 77-Taylor Ryan (2); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 6. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 7. 2-Brandon Halverson (8); 8. 40-Whitley Barr (1).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Micah Slendy (4); 2. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (2); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 4. 69-Mike Moore (3); 5. F5-Tim Rustad (5); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 7. (DNF) 2X-Tony Rustad (7); 8. (DNF) 18L-Logan Domagala (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 2. 22W-Aaron Werner (1); 3. 98-Nate Barger (3); 4. 53-Nick Barger (2); 5. 17V-Casey Abbas (5); 6. 7-Shane Fick (4); 7. 13-Ty Hanten (7); 8. 23L-Lindell (Jr) Jenkins (8).

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1);Jack Dover – 1 (Aug. 29);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 5 (May 9, June 6, June 13, June 20 and Aug. 29);Zach Olivier – 3 (May 23, May 30 and Aug. 22);Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 2 (May 16 and Aug. 29); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1);Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday and Monday for the C&B Power Series Nationals featuring the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.