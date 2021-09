JACKSON, MN (September 3, 2021) — The opening night of the C&B Operations Power Series Nationals scheduled for Friday night at Jackson Motorplex was cancelled by race officials due to inclement weather. The Saturday portion of the event is still on as scheduled featuring the $5,000 to win Midwest Power Series event and the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series. Friday tickets will be honored at the Saturday event.

Front gates will open at 4:00 P.M. with hot laps scheduled to start at 7:00.