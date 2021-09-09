Lubbock Wrecker Service I-70 305 Sprint Car Nationals Format and Purse Details

Lonnie Wheatley

ODESSA, Mo. (September 8, 2021) – I-70 Motorsports Park is set to host the Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals in just over two weeks.

The $3,000-to-win United Rebel Sprint Series event is set to take place on September 23-25. Pre-entry for the event is just $100 if submitted by September 16 then $150 after that date. Entry forms are available at https://i70motorsportspark.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2021-Entry-Form-2.pdf.

Colorado’s Jake Bubak has topped the last two editions of the Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals, making a late move in last August’s event to take the win ahead of Jason Martin and Zach Blurton after sweeping through the 2019 edition to pocket more than $6,000 including preliminary night winnings and lap money over the three-day weekend.

Bubak’s pair of wins came after Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural version of the event in 2017 and then Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in the 2018 finale.

The format is as follows:

All cars run each night.

Thursday and Friday pill draw determines heat race groups. Group qualifying determines heat race lineups with invert of four. Four or five transfer from each heat based upon car count with winner and fastest transfer making the feature redraw. If heat race winner is also the fastest qualifier from that heat, only the winner of that heat goes to the redraw.

Behind redraw cars, top two qualifiers to transfer earn next two positions with balance of “A” Main lineup set by heat race finish and then qualifying time (i.e., 2nd place finishers not in redraw lined up by qualifying time, 3rd place finishers not in redraw lined by qualifying time, 4th place finishers not in redraw lined by qualifying time).

Balance to “B” Mains(s), top two fastest non-transfers awarded front row with balance of “B” Main lineups determined according to heat race finishes.

Event points earned on both Thursday and Friday will be awarded as follows to determine Saturday night lineups:

Qualifying per Group – 1st -20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc. (two points per position)

Heat Race Finish – 1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, etc. (three points per position)

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50, 21st – 48, 22nd – 46, 23rd – 44, 24th – 42.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 40, 2nd -38, 3rd – 36, etc.

Saturday:

Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock-in to the Dash for Cash ($1,000 total purse) to determine lineup for front three rows of the feature.

Balance go to heat races lined up based upon overall point totals from the previous two nights with an invert of six. Saturday heat points (1st – 80, 2nd – 72, 3rd – 64, 4th – 56, 5th – 48, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups. Top ten total go to positions 7-16 of “A” Main, balance to “B” Main(s).

The Payout:

Thursday and Friday “A” Main: 1st – $600, 2nd – $400, 3rd – $350, 4th – $325, 5th – $300, 6th – $275, 7th – $250, 8th – $225, 9th – 200, 10th – $175, 11th – $150, 12th – $125, 13th – $120, 14th – $110, 15th – $100, 16th – $100, 17th – $100, 18th – $100, 19th – $100, 20th – $100, 21st – $100, 22nd – $100, 23rd – $100, 24th – $100. Non-Transfers – $75.

Saturday “A” Main: 1st – $3,000, 2nd – $1,500, 3rd – $1,200, 4th – $1,000, 5th – $800, 6th – $700, 7th – $650, 8th – $600, 9th – $550, 10th – $500, 11th – $475, 12th – $450, 13th – $425, 14th – $400, 15th – $400, 16th – $400, 17th – $400, 18th – $400, 19th – $400, 20th – $400, 21st – $400, 22nd – $400, 23rd – $400, 24th – $400. Non-Transfers – $175.

Pole Dash: 1st – $300, 2nd – $200, 3rd – $150, 4th – $150, 5th – $100, 6th – $100.

Lap Money (per Saturday “A” feature lap): 1st – $50, 2nd – $30, 3rd – $20.

Halfway Bonus (Lap 15 of Saturday feature): 1st – $250, 2nd – $150, 3rd – $100.

Best Appearing Car: $250.

KSE Hard Charger Award: $150 on Thursday, $150 and Friday and a Steering Pump on Saturday.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

I-70 Motorsports Park is located east of Kansas City off Exit 41 near Odessa, MO. For more information, contact track manager Tommie Estes, Jr., at 405-238-8485 or check www.i70motorsportspark.com.