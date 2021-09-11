Andrews Wins Feature with Late Race Pass, Jacobs Earns Championship at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (September 10, 2021) – Chris Andrews and his Jay Kiser Racing team have been fast all season but have had terrible luck. The Sandusky, Ohio driver put it all together Friday, Sept. 10 at Attica Raceway Park, taking the lead with just three laps to go and driving to the 410 sprint win on Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Championship Night.

Shreve, Ohio’s Trey Jacobs earned the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints track title, joining his dad, Dean who won the Attica championship in 2011.

“It’s really cool. We lucked out to have that big of a point lead coming into the final night because really that was probably the worst night we’ve had all year. We weren’t really planning on doing the point deal but then we get part way through the year and we’re out front so I had to stick it out. It’s nice to claim a track championship at a place that most would consider the premiere weekly track in Ohio. Something to build off us and something to help this team out a little bit,” said Jacobs.

Andrews, a two time Attica champion, earned his 10th career victory in the 410 sprint division and it was worth $7,000 thanks to added money from the Baumann Auto Group.

“I didn’t get too excited. Stuart (Brubaker) gets going there and he gets excited early and Caleb (Griffith)…we were pretty equal. I couldn’t get too excited…every time he and I get around each other it’s like we run the tires off…I’ve done it a few times and I’ve learned from it. The car was good and the Kistler motor was running strong, Jay, Glenn and Jerry had the car great and we finally got a win. A lot of the season just wasn’t meant to be but we put it all together tonight,” said Andrews beside his Best Performance, Jimmy Bukket’s, Automatic Fire Protection, NAPA of Bryan, Shellukes, Kistler Racing Products, BH41, Burdue Insurance, American Drain Solutions, Berryman Shocks, Keizer Wheels, Fremont Fence, Vantage Branding, C Dub Designs backed #23.

The battle for the Attica championship for the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models was very tight – only 19 points separated the top three – coming into the night. Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels just needed to finish a few spots in front of Ryan Markham to secure the title and he did just that, coming home second in the feature behind Bellevue, Ohio’s Ryan Missler to secure his third track title and second in a row by just 12 points over Markham.

“I felt a little pressure coming into this but it wasn’t double points so it was a little easier. This is the second time we’ve double up the championships for here and Oakshade,” said Shiels. “I really feel bad for Markham (Ryan) and Irey (Matt) for losing some motors this year. I’m glad we were in the hunt all season long. I think there was only one night when we were outside the top 10,” said Shiels.

For Missler, a five time Attica champion, it was a dominant performance as he led all 25 laps to secure his second feature win of the year and 16th of his career in the super late model division.

“The car was really good…I have to give my crew chief props. We went to Eldora last Sunday and when you go to different tracks you can learn different things about your car and we learned a little something. I have to thank Attica Raceway Park for the good track surface…we go to a lot of places and it’s rough but Attica, even though it’s a little dirty, is smooth and we can race on it. I want to thank my father-in-law Dave, my wife and Evan…they’ve really been helping on the car during the week. We’ve been busy in the shop and I don’t have time to work on it like I used to. I can’t do it without them,” said Missler beside his Golden Giant Building Systems, Big D’s Pizza, MGX Technologies, Kepling Flooring, Handy Grafix, Rich Farmers’ Napa group, Schuder Technologies, York Fabrication, T-Town Lawn Care, Terry McConnell Excavating, NAPA of Bryan, SCS Gearbox, Keizer Wheels, Missler’s Sweets, Accu-Force backed #50.

In the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints Fremont’s Paul Weaver, a five time track champion, dominated the feature, winning by nearly six seconds for his 8th victory of 2021 at Attica. He now has 64 career wins for the division to lead all drivers in the history of the track. He has 13 total feature wins in 2021, having five at Fremont Speedway as well.

“It’s easy to start up front…it’s a world of difference here. I kept the momentum up top…I got a little tight but that was probably a good thing and not get loose and hanging out and not going forward,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Adkins Motorsports, Weaver Performance backed #1W.

Fremont’s Jamie Miller came into the night with such a huge point lead all he had to do was take the green and he wrapped up his third career Attica championship. It was a good thing too as he was involved in an early race crash, sidelining him from the feature. In fact, coming into the final two nights of the year Miller hadn’t finished outside of the top four, but the past two weeks saw an 11th and a 22nd place finishes.

“I must have did this just right. I had a big enough lead coming in all I needed to do was take a green flag and it was in the bag. The car was actually good tonight we just didn’t have any speed and we don’t know why. We finally hit back on it in the feature and I tangled with a guy spinning it out and it ended the evening. We probably could have snuck a top five out of this,” said Miller.

Andrews and Harli White brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint A-main with Andrews fending off White for the lead with Stuart Brubaker, Caleb Griffith, RJ Jacobs and Craig Mintz in tow. With two laps in Jacobs and Cole Macedo tangled ending their night. On the restart Brubaker made a two-for-one pass to take the lead over Andrews, White and Griffith.

Brubaker, who has a win at Attica in 2021, pulled away while Andrews and Griffith battled for second with White holding off Mintz for fourth. By lap 10 Andrews began to reel in Brubaker but in heavy lapped traffic it was Griffith who stole second to chase down Brubaker. Brubaker’s great run ended on lap 17 when he cut a tire, giving the lead to Griffith over Andrews, Mintz and White.

For the next two laps the top three battled one another to the delight of the fans. With eight laps to go Griffith had secured the top spot and pulled away slightly from Andrews, Mintz, Greg Wilson and White. With four laps to go the leaders encountered two lapped cars that were racing side by side. Andrews used the situation to his advantage and drove under Griffith for the lead coming to complete lap 27.

Andrews held off a last ditch slider from Griffith for the win with Mintz, Wilson and White rounding out the top five.

Pole-sitter Missler grabbed the lead at the drop of the green for the 25-lap late model feature and after a first lap challenge from Shiels, never looked back, driving to the victory. Shiels battled with Rusty Schlenk early for second but Schlenk pulled off on lap six with mechanical issues. Only a lap 10 caution would slow Missler’s march to victory lane. Once the green came back out he drove away to the victory over Shiels, Eric Spangler, Mike Bores and Matt Irey.

Weaver battled with Zeth Sabo the first five laps of the 305 A-main before pulling away. A couple of early race cautions kept the field close, but after the final yellow flew on lap 9, Weaver checked out, winning by 5.7 seconds. A good battle ensued most of the race for second involving Sabo and Logan Riehl. Sabo got by Riehl coming to the checkers for second with Matt Foos and Mike Keegan rounding out the top five.

Mark Keegan Classic Championship Night

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, Sept. 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.23-Chris Andrews, 12.622

2.97-Greg Wilson, 12.633

3.33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.660

4.14-Tyler Street, 12.708

5.1-Nate Dussel, 12.744

6.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.792

7.09-Craig Mintz, 12.848

8.5T-Travis Philo, 12.911

9.18J-RJ Jacobs, 12.916

10.18-Cole Macedo, 12.921

11.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.959

12.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.031

13.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.036

14.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.118

15.27S-John Ivy, 13.159

16.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.271

17.11N-Harli White, 13.275

18.44-Dylan Norris, 13.293

19.16-DJ Foos, 13.411

20.83-Wes McIntyre, 13.580

21.20-Danial Burkhart, 13.629

22.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.906

23.09A-Justin Adams, 14.313;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Harli White[1]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

4. 44-Dylan Norris[5]

5. 2-Ricky Peterson[2]

6. 09A-Justin Adams[8]

7. 16-DJ Foos[6]

8. 20-Danial Burkhart[7]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

4. 14-Tyler Street[4]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]

6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

7. 83-Wes McIntyre[7]

8. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 18J-RJ Jacobs[1]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[3]

4. 2L-Landon LaLonde[6]

5. 23-Chris Andrews[4]

6. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

7. 27S-John Ivy[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[10]

5. 11N-Harli White[2]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

7. 2-Ricky Peterson[14]

8. 14-Tyler Street[12]

9. 1-Nate Dussel[9]

10. 16-DJ Foos[19]

11. 44-Dylan Norris[11]

12. 2L-Landon LaLonde[13]

13. 3J-Trey Jacobs[15]

14. 27S-John Ivy[21]

15. 12-Kyle Capodice[18]

16. 83-Wes McIntyre[20]

17. 28M-Conner Morrell[22]

18. 09A-Justin Adams[16]

19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

20. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[17]

21. 18J-RJ Jacobs[3]

22. 18-Cole Macedo[7]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.762

2.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.823

3.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.829

4.X-Mike Keegan, 13.856

5.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.889

6.16-Zeth Sabo, 13.903

7.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.936

8.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.943

9.36-Seth Schneider, 13.976

10.47-Matt Lucius, 13.982

11.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.983

12.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.008

13.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.012

14.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.048

15.26-Jamie Miller, 14.068

16.22-Justin Lusk, 14.068

17.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.144

18.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.165

19.Z10-Chris Verda, 14.166

20.12F-Matt Foos, 14.217

21.19R-Steve Rando, 14.221

22.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.264

23.5-Kody Brewer, 14.265

24.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.347

25.63-Randy Ruble, 14.367

26.15B-Brad Reber, 14.389

27.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.483

28.51-Garrett Craine, 14.563

29.86-Zack Miller, 15.255

30.2-Brenden Torok, 99.990;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]

4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

5. Z10-Chris Verda[5]

6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

7. 15B-Brad Reber[7]

8. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 7M-Brandon Moore[3]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

7. 86-Zack Miller[8]

8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 16-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

3. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

4. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]

6. 26-Jamie Miller[7]

7. 22-Justin Lusk[6]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

2. X-Mike Keegan[4]

3. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[5]

5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

7. 3F-Wade Fraley[2]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. Z10-Chris Verda[1]

4. 22-Justin Lusk[6]

5. 63-Randy Ruble[3]

6. 15B-Brad Reber[5]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[7]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

2. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2]

3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]

4. 86-Zack Miller[5]

5. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[4]

7. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 16-Zeth Sabo[2]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]

4. 12F-Matt Foos[7]

5. X-Mike Keegan[4]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[11]

8. 19R-Steve Rando[16]

9. 5-Kody Brewer[14]

10. Z10-Chris Verda[21]

11. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

12. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]

13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]

14. 34-Jud Dickerson[12]

15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[17]

16. 3X-Brandon Riehl[20]

17. 61-Tyler Shullick[15]

18. 47-Matt Lucius[8]

19. 15K-Creed Kemenah[13]

20. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22]

21. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[18]

22. 26-Jamie Miller[19]

UMP Late Models

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.749

2.94-Mike Bores, 14.912

3.44S-Colin Shipley, 15.002

4.71-Matt Irey, 15.232

5.92-Justin Chance, 15.233

6.50-Ryan Missler, 15.233

7.27S-Eric Spangler, 15.238

8.19X-Cody Bauer, 15.256

9.51-Devin Shiels, 15.508

10.59-Larry Bellman, 15.536

11.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.585

12.27-Ken Hahn, 15.788

13.28-Kent Brewer, 15.866

14.29-Nate Potts, 15.889

15.23H-Craig Hartong, 15.917

16.20P-Jim Plotts, 16.189;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

2. 27S-Eric Spangler[2]

3. 94-Mike Bores[4]

4. 92-Justin Chance[3]

5. 59-Larry Bellman[5]

6. 28-Kent Brewer[6]

7. 23H-Craig Hartong[7]

8. 20P-Jim Plotts[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[1]

2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

3. 71-Matt Irey[2]

4. 19X-Cody Bauer[5]

5. 5M-Ryan Markham[6]

6. 27-Ken Hahn[7]

7. 29-Nate Potts[8]

8. 44S-Colin Shipley[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[1]

2. 51-Devin Shiels[2]

3. 27S-Eric Spangler[3]

4. 94-Mike Bores[5]

5. 71-Matt Irey[6]

6. 19X-Cody Bauer[8]

7. 5M-Ryan Markham[10]

8. 27-Ken Hahn[12]

9. 59-Larry Bellman[9]

10. 28-Kent Brewer[11]

11. 20P-Jim Plotts[15]

12. 29-Nate Potts[14]

13. 23H-Craig Hartong[13]

14. 92-Justin Chance[7]

15. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

16. 44S-Colin Shipley[16]