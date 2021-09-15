Hagar Captures Ralph Henson Memorial at I-30 Speedway for Third Time

Inside Line Promotions

– LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Sept. 14, 2021) – Derek Hagar became the first three-time winner of the Ralph Henson Memorial thanks to a strong showing at I-30 Speedway last Saturday.

Hagar was victorious nearly every time he hit the track during the 14 th edition of the marquee ASCS Mid-South Region event.

“We had a good car and started third in the heat race,” he said. “We got by Marshall (Skinner) for the lead about three laps into it and won the heat race, which put us third in points. I drew the No. 4 for the pole shuffle. I was able to knock the top three cars out and get the pole position for the feature, which was key because the track took rubber in the 305 race. I just knew I needed to hit my marks and save my tires.”

Hagar placed fifth in the Race of Champions that was held midway through the show.

“I didn’t want to tip off anything so I just played it safe,” he said. “The biggest focus was on winning the feature.”

Hagar made the most out of lining up on the pole for the 25-lap feature.

“We led the distance,” he said. “On the last lap I got bottled up behind a lapped car. Jordon (Mallett) showed me his nose going into turn three, but I was able to get by the lapped car. I moved my corner up anticipating the lapped car moving up. I was able to squirt by him and get some breathing room coming to the checkered.

“We were hit with a lot of bad news last Wednesday. The Wilson’s are a big part of our family so to go out there and get a win for them and take Jacob to Victory Lane with us was special. There were some tears shed and laughter in Victory Lane. We put a sticker on the side of the hood and I made sure that wasn’t covered up. Jacob was there with us and helping us get that win.”

Hagar is aiming to continue his momentum this Thursday through Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., during the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. He won the winged event in 2014 and swept the weekend in non-wing competition in 2015.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 11 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (3); Pole Shuffle: Won; Race of Champions: 5 (5); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

37 races, 4 wins, 11 top fives, 19 top 10s, 24 top 15s, 27 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., for the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – B&D Towing and Recovery

Since 2002, B&D Towing and Recovery, which is located in Marion, Ark., has been the exclusive source for professional towing, recover and transport by major Memphis truck dealerships, parcel delivery companies, nationwide trucking firms and more. For more information, visit http://www.BnDTowing.com.

“B& D Towing supports racing,” Hagar said. “They can help anyone in the Memphis area. For anyone who needs a hand, B&D is recommended to save the day.”

Hagar would like to thank Pafford Medical Services, KO Motorsports, Dynotech Performance, J&J Auto Racing, Fragola Performance Systems, Summit Truck Group, FK Rod Ends, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.