Two ASCS Regional Races Set for RacinBoys Live Streams This Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Oct. 5, 2021) – A trio of ASCS regions will be represented via a live video stream this Saturday on the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network.

The ASCS Warrior Region season finale at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., and the ASCS Sooner Region and ASCS Mid-South Region show at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., are both scheduled to be broadcast to RacinBoys All Access subscribers.

RacinBoys Broadcasting Network broadcasts have improved quality and bonuses this year, including additional cameras, replays and new graphics packages. Every race features the action from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription entails all live video coverage, which includes nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event as well as numerous other series throughout the Midwest, including ASCS regional action, the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series and more.

RacinBoys offers a monthly package to view all of its video content – live and On-Demand – for only $29.99 monthly or $150 for an annual subscription.

Video content can also be accessed via the RacinBoys app on IOS, APPLE TV, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, ROKU and FIRESTICK TV.

Gunner Ramey holds a 24-point lead over Austin O’Neal in the ASCS Warrior Region standings.

Jeremy Campbell has built a 124-point advantage over Brandon Anderson in the ASCS Sooner Region standings.

Paxton Gregory leads Landon Crawley by 17 points in the ASCS Mid-South Region standings.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .