2022 World of Outlaws Schedule Announced

CONCORD, N.C. (November 1, 2021) – The 2022 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season is set to build off an exciting 2021, catapulting the Series into the future with a new million-dollar overall points fund and new surprises.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will run more than 80 events from February to November across 22 states, contending for a $200,000 championship – a $50,000 increase from 2021. Overall, the 2022 points fund will see a $350,000 increase, with every position seeing at least a 33% increase. Second will now pay $100,000 (+$25,000) and third will pay $75,000 (+$20,000). The substantial increases are even apparent down the rankings with 10th getting $50,000 (+$20,000).

“The strength of World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and our devotion to the Series was showcased in 2020 by overcoming the pandemic. Then, we took off running in 2021 with the return of big events and the increase in purses throughout the year. Now, in 2022, we’re eager to build off that momentum and continue to show why the World of Outlaws is The Greatest Show on Dirt,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “There are a lot of new and exciting things in store for drivers and fans alike in 2022 that we’ve been looking forward to for a while.”

The 2022 season will again kick off in the sunshine state with three days at Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 10-12). A couple of weeks later it will stay south, making its trek to California for the return of the Spring West Coast Swing and continue its year-long journey across the United States before landing in North Carolina for the championship-crowning NGK NTK World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Along the way, there will be the return to tracks of the past, the return to familiar favorites and the debut of new marquee events.

NEW ADDITIONS

Bakersfield Speedway (Friday, March 25) – When the World of Outlaws makes its Spring return to California, the 1/3-mile Bakersfield Speedway in Bakersfield, CA – two hours north of Los Angeles – will grace the schedule for the first time since 2018. Ten events have previously been held at the track. Sheldon Haudenschild won the last race and Bobby Davis, Jr. won the first in 1989.

Vado Speedway Park (Tuesday, March 29) – After the pandemic postponed the World of Outlaws Sprint Car’s debut at the multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art facility in 2020, the Series will finally get to take its turn around the 3/8-mile track in Vado, NM. Located off Interstate 10 between Las Cruces, NM, and El Paso, TX, the facility features paved fan parking, a concrete midway, concrete pit pads and stadium-quality suites. It’ll also be the Series’ first appearance in New Mexico since 2008.

Tri-City Speedway (IL) (Friday, April 22) – The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars have contested Tri-City Speedway, in Pontoon Beach, IL – across the Mississippi River from St. Louis – 56 times in its history. However, its last appearance at the 3/8-mile track was in 2008; won by 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz – currently the only active Series regular with a win at the track. Steve Kinser won the first Series race at Tri-City in 1979.

Atomic Speedway (Saturday, May 28) – For the first time since 2014, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car schedule will feature four Ohio tracks with the addition of Waverly, OH’s Atomic Speedway. Even more significant, 2022 will be the first time since 2009 that the Series has visited the 3/8-mile track. The World of Outlaws Gumout Series was the first to visit the track in 2001 before the premier Series made its trip to Atomic in 2003. Seven events in total were run from 2003 to 2009 with Donny Schatz winning four of them.

NEW SURPRISES

Port Royal Adds Event (Wed., July 20 / Fri.-Sat., Oct. 7-8) – With the evolution of building a state-of-the-art facility and producing exceptional racing for each event, a long-awaited extra date for Port Royal Speedway has been added to the 2022 schedule. Pennsylvania fans will get the treat of seeing the World of Outlaws at the half-mile track in July before returning for the Nittany Showdown doubleheader in October.

New Jackson Nationals Date (Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 18-20) – One of the fastest-growing marquee events on the schedule has found a new time slot for 2022. The AGCO Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex will move from June to August, taking place the week after the Knoxville Nationals. This year, Logan Schuchart won his second consecutive Jackson Nationals title and took home the $50,000 prize.

Huset’s Expands (Sun., June 5 / Thurs.-Sat. June 23-25) – Since being acquired by Tod Quiring in 2020, Huset’s Speedway was catapulted back into the racing scene as a marquee destination and, again, became a must-see event on the World of Outlaws schedule. In 2022, the Brandon, SD track will take a step toward being another crown jewel race with the new three-day Huset’s High Bank Nationals that will pay $100,000 to the winner on Saturday. The Series will first visit Huset’s on Sunday, June 5, with a fan appreciation party and concert the night prior. Then, the new three-day event will be on Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25. Thursday’s race will pay $15,000-to-win and Friday’s race will pay $20,000-to-win.

Beaver Dam Ups The Ante (Fri.-Sat., June 17-18) – For the second time in the 21-year history of the World of Outlaws racing at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, WI, the 1/3-mile track will host a doubleheader weekend. Sheldon Haudenschild claimed the victory at the Wisconsin track this year while defending Series champion Brad Sweet swept the track’s last doubleheader in 2020.

Sharon Times Two (Sat., May 21 / Sat., Sept. 24) – After making an unforgettable return to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car schedule for the first time since 2007 this year, Sharon Speedway will get a second date in 2022. Fans will get to enjoy the Hartford, OH track in May and September, extending the 2022 schedule to having 12 events at Ohio tracks.

FAMILIAR FAVORITES

Spring California Swing (March 11 – March 29) – California fans were denied Springtime World of Outlaws action for two years in a row due to the pandemic, but after making the trek back that way this fall, The Greatest Show on Dirt has nothing in its way of returning for Spring 2022. For all the tracks on the Spring tour, it’s been a long time coming.

Thunderbowl Raceway / March 11-12

Merced Speedway / March 18

Ocean Speedway / March 19

Bakersfield Speedway / March 25

Perris Auto Speedway / March 26

Bristol Bash (Thurs.-Sat., April 28-30) – The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, along with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, will return to Tennessee to play on the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway for the second year in a row. The three-day event will again see practice for both series on Thursday with Feature events on Friday and Saturday, awarding the winners with the icon gladiator sword trophy.

39th Kings Royal Week (Wed.-Sat., July 13-July 16) – While we’ll return to one Kings Royal in 2022, the week will be no less significant with the $100,000-to-win Historical Big 1 making its grand return for the first time in 19 years on Thursday, July 14. With the week officially expanding to four days at Eldora Speedway, the Jokers Wild will take place on Wednesday, the Knight Before the Kings Royal will be Friday. The 39th Kings Royal will once again pay $175,000-to-win on Saturday, July 16. The posted prize money for nearly every position in the Kings Royal Feature has been increased again, with the 2022 edition paying $5,000-to-start. The return of the Historical Big 1 will also see an increased purse, paying $25,000 to the runner-up, and $4,000-to-start. Eldora Speedway officials have posted over $800,000 in purse monies and awards for the summer’s most-fabled event.

61st Knoxville Nationals (Wed.-Sat., Aug. 10-13) – One of the year’s most prestigious events returns for its 61st edition in August after a successful return for its historic 60th running in 2021. The last five events have produced countless memorable moments and five different winners – Kyle Larson, David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and Jason Johnson.

Skagit Nationals (Thurs.-Sat., Sept. 1-3) – After a successful debut in 2021, the Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway returns in 2022 for another triple-header weekend. Thursday and Friday’s events will pay $10,000-to-win while Saturday’s finale will pay $25,000-to-win. Carson Macedo became the first Skagit Nationals winner this year.

National Open (Fri., Sept. 30 – Sat., Oct. 1) – Williams Grove Speedway will again have a prominent place on the 2022 World of Outlaws schedule with six stops at the historic half-mile in Mechanicsburg, PA. The track’s crown jewel National Open will again pin the Outlaws against the notorious PA Posse in Pennsylvania’s biggest Sprint Car event in October. The fierce rivalry creates an atmosphere like no other, making it another bucket list race to attend every year.

Ticket renewals and on-sale details will be available in the coming weeks. When available, tickets to 2022 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events will be available at Worldofoutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the event, the entire 2022 season will be live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App. The 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals is included at no extra charge in the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription only.

2022 POINTS PAYOUT

1–$200,000

2–$100,000

3–$75,000

4–$70,000

5–$65,000

6–$62,500

7–$60,000

8–$57,500

9–$55,000

10–$50,000

11–$40,000

12–$30,000

13–$25,000

14–$20,000

15–$18,000

16–$16,000

17–$14,000 (same to 20th)

FULL 2022 SCHEDULE

Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12 – Volusia Speedway Park

Friday, Feb. 25 – Magnolia Motor Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 26 – The Rev

Friday-Saturday, March 4-5 – Cotton Bowl Speedway

Friday-Saturday, March 11-12 – Thunderbowl Raceway

Friday, March 18 – Merced Speedway

Saturday, March 19 – Ocean Speedway

Friday, March 25 – Bakersfield Speedway

Saturday, March 26 – Perris Auto Speedway

Tuesday, March 29 – Vado Speedway Park

Friday, April 1 – Lawton Speedway

Saturday, April 2 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Friday, April 8 – US 36 Raceway

Saturday, April 9 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Jason Johnson Classic)

Friday-Saturday, April 15-16 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Friday, April 22 – Tri-City Speedway (IL)

Saturday, April 23 – Tri-State Speedway (IN)

Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday-Saturday, May 6-7 – Eldora Speedway

Tuesday, May 10 – Lincoln Speedway

Friday-Saturday, May 13-14 – Williams Grove Speedway

Tuesday, May 17 – Bridgeport Speedway

Friday, May 20 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, May 21 – Sharon Speedway

Saturday, May 28 – Atomic Speedway

Monday, May 30 – Lawrenceburg Speedway

Friday, June 3 – River Cities Speedway

Sunday, June 5 – Huset’s Speedway

Friday-Saturday, June 10-11 – Knoxville Raceway

Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 – Beaver Dam Raceway

Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25 – Huset’s Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 1-2 – Cedar Lake Speedway

Friday, July 8 – 34 Raceway

Saturday, July 9 – Wilmot Raceway

Tuesday, July 12 ­– Attica Raceway Park (Brad Doty Classic)

Wednesday-Saturday, July 13-16 – Eldora Speedway

Wednesday, July 20 – Port Royal Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 22-23 – Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, July 29 – TBA

Saturday, July 30 – Weedsport Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 10-13 – Knoxville Raceway

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 18-20 – Jackson Motorplex

Friday, Aug. 26 – River Cities Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Red River Valley Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 1-3 – Skagit Speedway

Monday, Sept. 5 – Grays Harbor Raceway

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-10 – Silver Dollar Speedway

Friday, Sept. 16 – Keller Auto Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Placerville Speedway

Friday, Sept. 23 – Eldora Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Sharon Speedway

Friday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 1 – Williams Grove Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 – Port Royal Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 – TBA

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 – TBA

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29 – TBA

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte