Bacon Holds Off Seavey for Western World Victory

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP & AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: November 12, 2021 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 54th Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford

FLIGHT ONE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR/WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.390 (New Track Record); 2. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-14.549; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.609; 4. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-15.005; 5. Stevie Sussex, 34AZ, Grau-15.231; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 2, Yeley-15.267; 7. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-15.269; 8. Tommy Malcolm, 5x, Napier-15.290; 9. Jake Helsel, 44H, Helsel-15.415; 10. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-15.416; 11. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-15.548; 12. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-15.590; 13. Kyle Shipley, 57, Stone-15.610; 14. Tye Mihocko, 38, Crossno-15.677; 15. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-15.706; 16. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-15.771; 17. Spencer Hill, 7D7, West-16.061; 18. Jimmy Pontin, 24, Pontin-16.670; 19. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-19.960.

FLIGHT TWO FATHEADZ EYEWEAR/WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.700; 2. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.723; 3. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-14.873; 4. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-15.003; 5. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-15.046; 6. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-15.099; 7. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-15.157; 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-15.170; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-15.237; 10. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-15.269; 11. R.J. Johnson, 51, Johnson-15.292; 12. Caleb Stelzig, 21x, Stelzig-15.465; 13. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-15.473; 14. Alex Banales, 5A, Baldwin/Fox-15.664; 15. Colt Treharn, 77, Treharn-15.844; 16. Daylin Perreira, 21p, Perreira-16.090; 17. Danny Mathus, 42, Mathus-16.213; 18. Ikaika O’Brien, 11o, O’Brien-16.314; 19. Tuesday Calderwood, 4c, Calderwood-16.355.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS / FLOWDYNAMICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jake Helsel, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Stevie Sussex, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Tanner Thorson, 6. Logan Calderwood, 7. Austin Grabowski, 8. Kyle Shipley, 9. Spencer Hill, 10. Shane Cottle. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) / HUNTINGTON BEACH GLASS & MIRROR SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Tommy Malcolm, 6. Tye Mihocko, 7. Verne Sweeney, 8. Bruce St. James, 9. Jimmy Pontin. NT

INDY METAL FINISHING / ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Cody Williams, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Chris Bonneau, 7. Colt Treharn, 8. Tuesday Calderwood, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Danny Mathus. NT

INDY RACE PARTS / COMPONENT REPAIR COMPANY FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Caleb Stelzig, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Sterling Cling, 4. Chris Gansen, 5. Austin Williams, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 7. Alex Banales, 8. Daylin Perreira, 9. Ikaika O’Brien. NT

C-MAIN: (6 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Shane Cottle, 2. Spencer Hill, 3. Daylin Perreira, 4. Jimmy Pontin, 5. Ikaika O’Brien, 6. Tuesday Calderwood, 7. Bruce St. James. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Tommy Malcolm, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Logan Calderwood, 8. Tye Mihocko, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Chris Bonneau, 11. Alex Banales, 12. Austin Grabowski, 13. Kyle Shipley, 14. Daylin Perreira, 15. Verne Sweeney, 16. Colt Treharn, 17. Spencer Hill, 18. Jimmy Pontin. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (3), 2. Logan Seavey (2), 3. Tanner Thorson (11), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Charles Davis Jr. (8), 6. Chris Windom (23-P), 7. Austin Williams (15), 8. Justin Grant (17), 9. Brody Roa (16), 10. Tommy Malcolm (18), 11. Jake Swanson (4), 12. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (19), 13. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 14. Shane Cottle (22), 15. Damion Gardner (13), 16. R.J. Johnson (9), 17. Chris Gansen (21), 18. Verne Sweeney (24-P), 19. Caleb Stelzig (10), 20. Jake Helsel (7), 21. Sterling Cling (1), 22. Stevie Sussex (12), 23. Thomas Meseraull (14), 24. Cody Williams (20). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Logan Seavey, Laps 26-30 Brady Bacon.

**Bruce St. James flipped during the C-Main. Tuesday Calderwood flipped during the C-Main.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-2880, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2793, 3-Justin Grant-2696, 4-Tanner Thorson-2591, 5-C.J. Leary-2572, 6-Chris Windom-2477, 7-Jake Swanson-2386, 8-Robert Ballou-1987, 9-Chase Stockon-1709, 10-Logan Seavey-1548.

AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Damion Gardner-1315, 2-Brody Roa-1274, 3-Austin Williams-1132, 4-Chris Gansen-1026, 5-Cody Williams-968, 6-Charles Davis Jr.-907, 7-Tommy Malcolm-904, 8-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-679, 9-Verne Sweeney-666, 10-Logan Williams-605.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-197, 2-Tanner Thorson-177, 2-Justin Grant-176, 4-Brady Bacon-160, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-147, 6-Logan Seavey-140, 7-Thomas Meseraull-140, 8-Robert Ballou-131, 9-Shane Cottle-106, 10-Buddy Kofoid-94.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP & AMSOIL USAC CRA RACE: November 13, 2021 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 54th Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Sterling Cling

Fatheadz Eyewear / Woodland Auto Display Fast Qualifier: Tanner Thorson

Simpson Race Products / Flowdynamics First Heat Winner: Jake Helsel

Competition Suspension, Inc. / Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror Second Heat Winner: Charles Davis Jr.

Indy Metal Finishing / All Coast Construction Third Heat Winner: R.J. Johnson

Indy Race Parts / Component Repair Company Fourth Heat Winner: Caleb Stelzig

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi-Feature Winner: Tanner Thorson

KSE Racing Products / In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger: Justin Grant (17th to 8th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Logan Calderwood

Bill’s Jerky Hard Luck Award: Logan Calderwood