Pursley Injured in Crash at Arizona Speedway

(November 14, 2021) — Daison Pursley was transported to a local area hospital following a crash during the third heat race of the Western World Championships at Arizona Speedway with the USAC National Midget Car Series.

Pursley’s family released on Sunday morning that he suffered a broken C4 and C5 vertebrae along with a spinal cord injury. Pursley is slated to undergo surgery Sunday morning.

Pursley, age 17 from Locust Grove, Oklahoma, is sixth in the USAC National Midget Car Series standings driving for Keith Kunz Motorsports. TJSlideways.com will post more information on this story as we receive it.