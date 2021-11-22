Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Sweeps Cocopah Speedway With ASCS Southwest

Bryan Hulbert

SOMERTON, Ariz. (November 20, 2021) Collecting his second win of the weekend, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. made it a sweep of the Keith Bryan Memorial at Cocopah Speedway with the ASCS Southwest Region.

Non-stop for 25 laps, Sam took the green from the right of the second row. Third the opening eight rotations, traffic was in play quickly, with the No. 15h taking second away from J.J. Hickle on Lap 9. Chasing the Verville No. 01 driven by Canada’s Skylar Gee, the pair were nearly inseparable as they worked the back of the field.

Finding grip through the middle of the first and second turn on Lap 18, Hafertepe proceeded to gap the field by 1.259-seconds. Justin Sanders worked to second on the closing lap, moving Skylar Gee to the show position. J.J. Hickle placed fourth with Robbie Price fifth.

Colton Hardy was sixth, followed by Cam Smith, Logan Forler, Colby Thornhill, and Kelly Miller.

The season’s final two races are Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27, at Arizona Speedway. The sixth annual Copper Classic will also feature the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series. Details on format and payout will be released this week.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 regional tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.)

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Car Count: 32

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Colton Hardy[1]; 2. 39-Robbie Price[2]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]; 4. 47-Charles Davis Jr[6]; 5. 18-Lorne Wofford[5]; 6. 14B-Bailey Jean[3]; 7. 44-Eric Wilkins[8]; 8. 6-Logan Calderwood[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Cam Smith[1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[4]; 4. 75-JT Imperial[5]; 5. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 6. 7BG-Rick Ziehl[8]; 7. 96S-Brandon Sampson[7]; 8. (DNF) 115-Nick Parker[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 2. 19T-Colby Thornhill[8]; 3. 01-Skylar Gee[6]; 4. 14H-Dylan Harris[2]; 5. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 6. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[3]; 7. 14-Cody Sickles[7]; 8. (DQ) 34-Sterling Cling[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler[1]; 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier[2]; 3. 19-Wes Wofford[5]; 4. 2-Alex Pettas[4]; 5. 91-Chase Goetz[6]; 6. 33S-Lance Sargent[8]; 7. 116-Vance Wofford[7]; 8. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 91-Chase Goetz[1]; 2. 33S-Lance Sargent[4]; 3. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford[5]; 5. 44-Eric Wilkins[7]; 6. 116-Vance Wofford[12]; 7. 14B-Bailey Jean[8]; 8. 96S-Brandon Sampson[10]; 9. 34-Sterling Cling[16]; 10. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[9]; 11. 6-Logan Calderwood[13]; 12. 7BG-Rick Ziehl[3]; 13. 14-Cody Sickles[11]; 14. 3V-Jim Vanzant[14]; 15. 14H-Dylan Harris[2]; 16. 115-Nick Parker[15]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[5]; 3. 01-Skylar Gee[1]; 4. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 5. 39-Robbie Price[10]; 6. 41-Colton Hardy[6]; 7. 17-Cam Smith[7]; 8. 2L-Logan Forler[8]; 9. 19T-Colby Thornhill[3]; 10. 2JR-Kelly Miller[12]; 11. 13-Mark Dobmeier[11]; 12. 2XM-Max Mittry[19]; 13. 47-Charles Davis Jr[13]; 14. 91-Chase Goetz[17]; 15. 19-Wes Wofford[9]; 16. 44-Eric Wilkins[21]; 17. 33S-Lance Sargent[18]; 18. 88-Travis Reber[16]; 19. 18-Lorne Wofford[20]; 20. 2-Alex Pettas[15]; 21. 96S-Brandon Sampson[24]; 22. 14B-Bailey Jean[23]; 23. 75-JT Imperial[14]; 24. 116-Vance Wofford[22]