Dale Howard rolls to 2nd USCS Mid-South Thunder region title in-a-row during 2021

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 25, 2021- Byhalia Mississippi’s, Dale Howard forged his way to his second USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Championship in-a-row during the 25th Anniversary and 2021 season.

Dale Howard made six trips to the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane during 2021 in USCS Mid-South Thunder competition, just as he did during the 2020 season when he garnered his first USCS Mid-South Thunder title and was ranked sixth in North America by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame pollsters.

Dale Howard had all top five finishes during the twenty-seven race USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series 2021 schedule. Most his top five finishes were actually top three finishes.

The complete USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series standings can be found at www.uscsracing.com