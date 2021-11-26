EXPANDED 8-RACE USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SET FOR 2022

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (November 22, 2021)………The 35th edition of Indiana Sprint Week has expanded to eight events over a nine-night span between July 22-30, 2022, featuring seven familiar Hoosier-state venues and a first-time host on the annual USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship summer tour.

Gas City, Kokomo, Lawrenceburg, Terre Haute, Lincoln Park, Bloomington and Tri-State will be joined by Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Ind. in making 2022 tied for the largest ever Indiana Sprint Week slate. An eight-race schedule has also taken place in 2007 and 2019.

The 2022 ISW schedule includes eight events, each paying $6,000-to-win and $600 to start, and features a total point fund of $20,000, with $10,000 going to the Indiana Sprint Week champion.

Eight distinct tracks with a rich history and unique characteristics each their own are on the docket, ranging from quarter miles to three-eighths to half-miles, with degrees of banking both flat and high throughout the mini-series, offering a unique challenge to both driver and machine throughout a rigorous week of racing.

For the ninth time overall, Gas City I-69 Speedway will host the ISW opener on Friday, July 22. The quarter mile has become the official kickoff for ISW throughout the past decade.

From there, the series travels due west the following day, Saturday, July 23, to the quarter-mile Kokomo Speedway, whose ISW origins date to the inaugural year of 1988.

The first weekend concludes Sunday, July 24. in the southeastern part of the state at the high-banked, 3/8-mile of Lawrenceburg Speedway.

The newest addition to the schedule, Circle City Raceway, will be the host on Monday night, July 25, at the quarter-mile dirt oval, which began operations during the 2021 season.

After a one-day break, the series returns for a final four-day stretch beginning at the famed half-mile Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, July 27, the largest track on the schedule.

Then, it’s off to the world’s fastest 5/16-mile, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, on Thursday, July 28, who first hosted an ISW event in the inaugural year of its existence.

Working southbound and down, the quarter-mile red clay of Bloomington Speedway hosts ISW for the 34th year on Friday, July 29.

The series concludes with the ISW finale and championship decider on Saturday, July 30, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, which has been the schedule host of the final race of the series since 2007.

Indiana Sprint Week debuted in 1988, but first became USAC-sanctioned in 1996. Since then, the event has grown from a single weekend to eight races over a week-and-a-half span and has become one of the marquee events, and most sought-after tickets, on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule that draws massive crowds and welcomes travelers from around the world, both driver and fan alike.

The USAC National Sprint Car division’s winningest driver, Dave Darland, owns the most Indiana Sprint Week victories with 20. Levi Jones and Kevin Thomas possess the most ISW titles with four. Kevin Thomas Jr. captured the most recent Indiana Sprint Week title in the summer of 2021.

2022 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Fri., July 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana

Sat., July 23: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Sun., July 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Mon., July 25: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

Wed., July 27: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

Thu., July 28: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Fri., July 29: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

Sat., July 30: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana