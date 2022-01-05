2022 SCHEDULE RELEASED FOR PINTY’S KNIGHTS OF THUNDER 360 SPRINT CARS

By Tommy Goudge

(January 4, 2021) – The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series is ready for season two, and series officials are excited to announce a ten-race schedule for 2022. Each race will pay a minimum of $2,000 to the winner and be broadcast live on GForceTV.

The ten races are divided into five two-day events, which will cut down on travel for race teams and fans alike. The championship winner will again be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2023 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. Each Knights of Thunder event will also include the Crate Sprint Cars of the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s, giving fans a chance to see the future stars of Sprint Car racing.

Three $10,000-to-win events at Ohsweken Speedway are prominent on the schedule, as the 16th, 17th, and 18th editions of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will all be contested in the same season. The season will kick off with a pair of races centred around the Canada Day holiday, with a Thursday night event at Humberstone Speedway on June 30, followed by the 16th running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals at Ohsweken on July 1.

The second pair of races will take place August 15 and 16 at Ohsweken, with the 17th running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals set for Monday night, followed by a $2,000-to-win event on Tuesday night in support of the long-awaited dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Brighton Speedway’s Labour Day Classic weekend will feature the Knights of Thunder series for a second consecutive year, with $2,000-to-win events scheduled for Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4.

The traditional mid-September edition of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals at Ohsweken will feature the Knights of Thunder racing for $2,000-to-win on Friday, September 16 in support of the Action Sprint Tour’s Canadian Crate Nationals, followed by the 18th running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 17.

The Knights of Thunder season will again conclude with The Fall Classic weekend at Humberstone Speedway, including a $2,000-to-win race slated for Friday, September 30, and $3,000-to-win on Saturday, October 1.

The 2022 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Stoneridge Specialty Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet, and EPIC Racewear. Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series.

2022 PINTY’S KNIGHTS OF THUNDER 360 SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 30 – Humberstone Speedway ($2,000-to-win)

Friday, July 1 – Ohsweken Speedway (16th Canadian Sprint Car Nationals – $10,000-to-win)

Monday, August 15 – Ohsweken Speedway (17th Canadian Sprint Car Nationals – $10,000-to-win)

Tuesday, August 16 – Ohsweken Speedway ($2,000-to-win)

Saturday, September 3 – Brighton Speedway (Labour Day Classic – $2,000-to-win)

Sunday, September 4 – Brighton Speedway (Labour Day Classic – $2,000-to-win)

Friday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway (Night Before the Nationals – $2,000-to-win)

Saturday, September 17 – Ohsweken Speedway (18th Canadian Sprint Car Nationals – $10,000-to-win)

Friday, September 30 – Humberstone Speedway (The Fall Classic – $2,000-to-win)

Saturday, October 1 – Humberstone Speedway (The Fall Classic – $3,000-to-win)

