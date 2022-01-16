Goodyer, Macedo, and Eggins Win Features at Brisbane

BRISBANE, QLD (January 15, 2022) — Jock Goodyer, Crason Macedo, and David Eggins won features Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway.

Goodyer won the winged 410 sprint car feature over Luke Oldfield, Macedo, Brock Hallet, and Ryan Newton.

Macedo backed up his third place finish in the sprint car feature by winning the main event for the midget cars. Michael Kendall, Brock Dean, Matt Geering, and Lachly Paulger rounded out the top five.

David Eggins was victorious in the wingless v6 sprint car main event.

Archerfield Speedway

Brsibane, Queensland

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. Q17-Luke Oldfield

3. N99-Carson Macedo

4. S13-Brock Hallet

5. Q66-Ryan Newton

6. NQ10-Jy Corbet

7. Q10-Adam Butler

8. Q07-Aaron Kelly

9. Q75-Darren Jensen

10. Q54-Richard Morgan

11. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

12. Q42-Kristy Bonsey

13. Q3-Karl Hoffmans

14. Q4-Brad Ayres

15. Q16-Bryan Mann

16. Q91-Taylor Prosser

17. Q67-Trent Vardy

18. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

19. N7-Robbie Farr

20. Q59-Kevin Titman

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. A1-Carson Macedo

2. 4-Michael Kendall

3. Q99-Brock Dean

4. N6-Matt Geering

5. 37-Lachy Paulger

6. 58-Rusty Whittaker

7. 23-Casey O’Connell

8. 81-Brad Dawson

9. 36-Cal Whatmore

10. 41-Jordan MacKay

11. N15-DJ Raw

12. 45-Tom Clauss

13. Q15-Darren Dillon

14. 71-Dylan Menz

15. 82-Jack Bell

16. 88-Scott Jeynes

17. Q6-Darren Vine

18. 11-Charlie Brown

19. 8-Scott Doyle

20. 46-Liam Williams

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 71-David Eggins

2. 80-Liam Atkinson

3. 78-Steve Pilkington

4. 74-Stuart Jefferies

5. 40-James Grady

6. 95-Clay Seabourne

7. 12-Matt Gamble

8. 34-Adam Hotchkis

9. 6-Brett Russo

10. 19-Andrew Carrick

11. 42-Shaun Knight