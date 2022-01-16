Goodyer, Macedo, and Eggins Win Features at Brisbane

BRISBANE, QLD (January 15, 2022) — Jock Goodyer, Crason Macedo, and David Eggins won features Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway.
Goodyer won the winged 410 sprint car feature over Luke Oldfield, Macedo, Brock Hallet, and Ryan Newton.
Macedo backed up his third place finish in the sprint car feature by winning the main event for the midget cars. Michael Kendall, Brock Dean, Matt Geering, and Lachly Paulger rounded out the top five.
David Eggins was victorious in the wingless v6 sprint car main event.
Archerfield Speedway
Brsibane, Queensland
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. Q17-Luke Oldfield
3. N99-Carson Macedo
4. S13-Brock Hallet
5. Q66-Ryan Newton
6. NQ10-Jy Corbet
7. Q10-Adam Butler
8. Q07-Aaron Kelly
9. Q75-Darren Jensen
10. Q54-Richard Morgan
11. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
12. Q42-Kristy Bonsey
13. Q3-Karl Hoffmans
14. Q4-Brad Ayres
15. Q16-Bryan Mann
16. Q91-Taylor Prosser
17. Q67-Trent Vardy
18. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
19. N7-Robbie Farr
20. Q59-Kevin Titman
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. A1-Carson Macedo
2. 4-Michael Kendall
3. Q99-Brock Dean
4. N6-Matt Geering
5. 37-Lachy Paulger
6. 58-Rusty Whittaker
7. 23-Casey O’Connell
8. 81-Brad Dawson
9. 36-Cal Whatmore
10. 41-Jordan MacKay
11. N15-DJ Raw
12. 45-Tom Clauss
13. Q15-Darren Dillon
14. 71-Dylan Menz
15. 82-Jack Bell
16. 88-Scott Jeynes
17. Q6-Darren Vine
18. 11-Charlie Brown
19. 8-Scott Doyle
20. 46-Liam Williams
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 71-David Eggins
2. 80-Liam Atkinson
3. 78-Steve Pilkington
4. 74-Stuart Jefferies
5. 40-James Grady
6. 95-Clay Seabourne
7. 12-Matt Gamble
8. 34-Adam Hotchkis
9. 6-Brett Russo
10. 19-Andrew Carrick
11. 42-Shaun Knight