Drop the Hamma: Chet Christner Returns as the Voice of USAC

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, IN (January 24, 2022) – Chet Christner will return to announcing duties as the play-by-play voice for all 99 USAC National events throughout the 2022 season on FloRacing.

Christner previously announced a high majority of USAC events between the 2017-18 seasons and returns to the fold in the coming year, a role that he considers as a homecoming.

“I’m extremely excited,” Christner said. “I’ve always been a huge fan of USAC and, in my opinion, it’s the most exciting racing on dirt. There’s a lot of good racers and there’s a lot of good people surrounding USAC. For me, it’s a lot like coming home. It’s a style of racing I love and it’s a style of racing I love to announce.”

Christner’s talents are diverse. In recent weeks, he served as the play-by-play announcer for the World Championship Snowmobile Derby at the Ice Oval in Wisconsin, and has been employed as the announcer at such venues as Las Vegas Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

The former middle school teacher also knows the ins and outs of a racing broadcast and will be looking to implement his technical expertise to add to the quality of the presentation at each USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget event.

“I just want to help out with the broadcast, make it easier for the people doing the broadcast, add some elements to the broadcast that we don’t have and just be more involved because USAC is such a big part of FloRacing,” Christner stated. “We want to see it succeed. There’s a huge audience out there right now that is watching these races and we just want to make it the best product possible.”

Christner will be joined by producer Devan Burckley and will feature reporting from both Kristy Bemmes and Drake York throughout the year. In addition, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Pat Sullivan will join Christner for a two-man announcing team at all the USAC Silver Crown events, plus some of the premier Midget and Sprint Car races during the year, such as the BC39 and the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals.

The 2022 USAC National racing season officially begins on February 11-12 with NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing at the Winter Dirt Games XIII openers at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.