Colton Hardy Dominates ASCS Southwest At Cocopah Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

COCOPAH, AZ (March 4, 2022) — Adding a 13th win to his record with the ASCS Southwest Region, Colton Hardy dominated the final 17 laps at Cocopah Speedway Friday night to open the 2022 season for the Arizona based tour.

The win is the second time Hardy has topped the ASCS Southwest Region at Cocopah Speedway.

Getting the lead from Wes Wofford on Lap 9, the Advantage Glass and Storefront No. 41 was untouchable over the course of the non-stop feature event, winning by 6.592-seconds. Sammy Swindell crossed second with Washington’s Colby Thornhill third. Wes Wofford ended up fourth, with Nick Parker fifth.

The ASCS Southwest Region is back at Cocopah Speedway on Saturday, March 5. Gates open at 3:00 P.M. and Grandstands at 5:00 P.M. Racing gets underway at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Tickets are $20 for adults, Senior/Military are $18, and Kids 11 and Under) are free. Pit Passes are $35.

ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Series

Cocopah Speedway

Cocopah, Arizona

Saturday, March 4, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19G-Wes Wofford[1]

2. 115-Nick Parker[2]

3. 19-Colby Thornhill[6]

4. 22S-Shane Redline[4]

5. 22J-Jax Redline[3]

6. 2-Alex Pettas[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Colton Hardy[1]

2. 01-Sammy Swindell[4]

3. 18-Lorne Wofford[2]

4. 2L-Logan Forler[5]

5. 14-Cody Sickles[3]

6. 57-Stevie Sussex III[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Gary Taylor[1]

2. 6-Logan Calderwood[2]

3. 75X-JT Imperial[3]

4. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[4]

DNS: 34-Sterling Cling

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 41-Colton Hardy[2]

2. 01-Sammy Swindell[3]

3. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]

4. 19G-Wes Wofford[1]

5. 115-Nick Parker[8]

6. 8-Gary Taylor[7]

7. 2L-Logan Forler[10]

8. 6-Logan Calderwood[6]

9. 2-Alex Pettas[16]

10. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[12]

11. 22J-Jax Redline[13]

12. 14-Cody Sickles[14]

13. 75X-JT Imperial[5]

14. 18-Lorne Wofford[9]

15. 22S-Shane Redline[11]

16. 57-Stevie Sussex III[15]

DNS: 34-Sterling Cling