World of Outlaws Rained Out at Ocean Speedway

From Brian Walker

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (March 19, 2022) – An early morning storm parlayed with persistent showers throughout the day has forced the cancellation of Saturday’s World of Outlaws race at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA. The event will not be rescheduled.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Saturday’s event at Ocean will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until April 19 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. Click here for a refund request.