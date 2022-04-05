World of Outlaws Tickets on Sale for Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway on June 17 & 18

By Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — April 5, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 and can be purchased online at www.SLSPromotions.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Following the racing action on Friday night, WAMI Award nominated country band, Rebel Grace will perform. The band has been named the Best of Milwaukee Awards “Alt-Country Band” Winner on four occasions.

Last year, Sheldon Haudenschild was victorious in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial over Gio Scelzi and David Gravel. Haudenschild took the lead on the 20th lap to earn his first victory at Beaver Dam.

In 2020, three-time and defending series champion, Brad Sweet swept the two-night event for the World of Outlaws at Beaver Dam, which brought his career win total at the high-banked, third-mile to four.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time Outlaws champion and Kraig Kinser are also among the full-time Outlaws competitors who are past winners of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

Battling Haudenschild, Sweet, Gravel and Schatz in 2022 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including Shark Racing teammates, Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen, as well as Carson Macedo, James McFadden, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Jason Sides, Brock Zearfoss and Bill Rose. Kasey Kahne, Spencer Bayston and Noah Gass are contenders for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

