Huset’s Speedway Welcomes Strong Contingent of Sponsors for 2022 Season

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (April 11, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway officials have worked diligently throughout the offseason on partnerships that will reward the drivers.

Casey’s is returning as the title sponsor of the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig. Additionally, Wyffels Hybrids is back for the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division and Nordstrom’s Automotive for the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks class.

IBEW Local 426 will be the Rookie of the Year sponsor in all three classes with cash awards provided at the championship banquet in November.

Nightly sponsors this season include:

Nordica Warehouses is the Fast Time Award sponsor in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, giving a $200 certificate to the quickest driver in qualifying. Fatheadz Eyewear, KND Safety, Smith Titanium and Greber Racing Components are providing a $100 certificate to the winner of a heat race. The high-point earner will receive a $50 certificate courtesy of Vahlco Wheels. Gunderson Racing, Inc., is providing a $100 certificate to the Hard Charger Award winner in each A Main. And any driver who sweeps the night will receive a fuel tank from Saldana Racing Products.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series sponsors are Gunderson Racing, Inc., Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels and Maxim Chassis with a $50 certificate to each heat race winner and HRP with a $100 certificate going to the Hard Charger Award winner in each main event.

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks heat races are sponsored by Fastenal, Midwest Oil/VP Fuels and Performance One.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements regarding the Brandon Pizza Ranch Kids’ Club within the next few weeks.

The 2022 season opener is Sunday, May 8, when the first 200 mothers will receive a free carnation and a chance to win $100 cash courtesy of Sea Foam during Window World Night, which showcases the $5,000-to-win Cressman Sanitation Shootout for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig.

UP NEXT –

May 8 for the Mother’s Day Opener and Window World Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation Shootout for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD