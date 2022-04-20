Advance Tickets Available Online for AGCO Jackson Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (April 18, 2022) – It’s only four months until the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The sprint car spectacle featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series continues as a three-day event, but this year has moved to the weekend following the Knoxville Nationals. Jackson Motorplex hosts the AGCO Jackson Nationals Aug. 18-20 with many of the country’s true outlaws joining the touring Outlaws drivers throughout the tripleheader.

Advance three-day tickets for the AGCO Jackson Nationals as well as camping spots are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The event has developed into one of the crown jewels in short track racing with many stars of the sport ascending to the top step of the podium in recent years since it has been sanctioned with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

Logan Schuchart is the two-time defending event winner and reigning World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet also has a pair of triumphs since 2017. Ten-time series champion Donny Schatz has an AGCO Jackson Nationals title in the time frame as well.

Other feature winners during World of Outlaws races at Jackson Motorplex in the last five years include Kerry Madsen, Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson and Ian Madsen with Daryn Pittman, Joey Saldana, Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell and Bobby Davis Jr. also garnering World of Outlaws wins at the track since the first visit in 1987.

The fun begins away from the track on Wednesday, Aug. 17, with an afternoon golf tournament as well as the annual hauler parade kicking off the festivities at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Fan Fest at the track begins at 7 p.m.

Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex website and social media accounts for more information about the festivities in the weeks leading up to the event.

