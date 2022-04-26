Jackson Motorplex Postpones Season-Opening Weekend

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (April 26, 2022) – Inclement weather conditions and wind damage have forced Jackson Motorplex officials to postpone the start of the 2022 season. The track has sustained heavy damage to fencing, signage and speakers during the last few weeks.

The Tweeter Contracting and Boji Spudz Night featuring two divisions of sprint cars, which was scheduled for this Friday, has been rescheduled to May 20. The event will pay $3,000 to win for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series sprint cars and the $3,000 bonus if the same driver can win the 360ci winged sprint car feature at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will also move to that same weekend (May 21).

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars will also be in action on May 20 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and hot laps starting at 7:30 p.m.

A make-up date for the Altenburg Construction IMCA Shootout featuring IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts, which was slated for this Saturday, is to be determined.

The season opener for Jackson Motorplex will now be on Tuesday, May 17, when the first round of the Bank Midwest IMCA Series competition features IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts. IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars and IMCA sport mods will each battle in a $1,000-to-win main event.