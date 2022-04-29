USAC Sprint Cars Rained Out Prior to Feature at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 29, 2022) — The feature event at the Larry Rice Classic Friday for the USAC Amsoil national Sprint Car Series could not outpace the weather as rain forced the final event of the program to be postponed. USAC and Bloomington officials indicate the feature will be made up later in the season with a date forthcoming.

Before the feature, Jake Swanson was the fastest qualifier over the 35 car field with a lap of 10.931 seconds. Kyle Shipley, Shane Cottle, Emerson Axsom, and Brandon Morin won heat race events while Shane Cockrum won the semi-feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: April 29, 2022 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Larry Rice Classic

FATHEADZ QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-10.931; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.031; 3. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.068; 4. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-11.143; 5. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.154; 6. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-11.155; 7. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-11.177; 8. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.194; 9. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-11.205; 10. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-11.216; 11. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-11.246; 12. Shane Cockrum, 66, Amati-11.274; 13. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-11.347; 14. Zach Daum, 5d, Daum-11.350; 15. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.369; 16. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-11.377; 17. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-11.401; 18. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-11.432; 19. Carson Short, 2E, Epperson-11.462; 20. Brandon Morin, 98, Morin-11.491; 21. Kyle Shipley, 17GP, Dutcher-11.495; 22. Carson Garrett, BGE/Dougherty-11.521; 23. Max Adams, 17, On The Gass-11.586; 24. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland/Halley-11.618; 25. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-11.660; 26. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-11.723; 27. Cole Bodine, 57c, DCT-11.723; 28. Alec Sipes, 99, Sipes-11.726; 29. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-11.772; 30. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-11.878; 31. Geoff Ensign, 04, Burton-12.099; 32. Austin Hawkins, 5A, Hawkins-12.166; 33. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-NT (time of 11.501 disallowed); 34. Keith Sheffer II, 86, Sheffer-NT (time of 11.670 disallowed); 35. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Shipley, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Jason McDougal, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Harley Burns, 7. Gabriel Gilbert, 8. Sterling Cling, 9. Alex Banales. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Shane Cottle, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Carson Garrett, 6. Zach Daum, 7. Jadon Rogers, 8. Braxton Cummings, 9. Keith Sheffer II. 2:00.70

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Emerson Axsom, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Carson Short, 4. Max Adams, 5. Geoff Ensign, 6. Cole Bodine, 7. Brayden Fox, 8. Brandon Mattox. 2:03.18

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brandon Morin, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Shane Cockrum, 6. Tanner Thorson, 7. Alec Sipes, 8. Austin Hawkins. 2:04.80

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Shane Cockrum, 2. Zach Daum, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Carson Garrett, 5. Brayden Fox, 6. Braxton Cummings, 7. Cole Bodine, 8. Jadon Rogers, 9. Harley Burns, 10. Geoff Ensign, 11. Sterling Cling, 12. Keith Sheffer II, 13. Austin Hawkins, 14. Gabriel Gilbert, 15. Alec Sipes, 16. Tanner Thorson. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

RAINED OUT

(P) represents a provisional starter.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: N/A

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Emerson Axsom-281, 2-Justin Grant-278, 3-Chase Stockon-261, 4-Kyle Cummins-238, 5-Brady Bacon-230, 6-Logan Seavey-224, 7-Jason McDougal-216, 8-Robert Ballou-204, 9-Buddy Kofoid-200, 10-C.J. Leary-188.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-23, 2-Buddy Kofoid-20, 3-Logan Seavey-14, 4-Jadon Rogers-14, 5-Thomas Meseraull-13, 6-Robert Ballou-12, 7-Mario Clouser-12, 8-Shane Cockrum-12, 9-Chase Stockon-11, 10-Kyle Cummins-11.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: April 30, 2022 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Spring Showdown – Co-Sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series