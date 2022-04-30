Scelzi Wins Brownell / Herseth Classic at Chico

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, CA (April 29, 2022) — For the second year in a row, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi won the Brownell / Herseth Classic, presented by Shane Scott and Care Free Pools. Last year it was a 360 race. This year, the 410-winged sprint cars were scheduled. A total of 25 drivers signed into the SLC Promotions pit area for Friday nights show. Other winners included Zach Lindgren in the Shelby’s Pest Control Hobby Stock main event and Phillip Shelby won the B mod feature.

Dominic Scelzi and Willie Croft battled for the top spot on the opening lap. Scelzi led lap one. Croft slipped into the second spot while Corey Day was in third. Scelzi quickly extended his lead. Lapped traffic came into play on Lap four. Scelzi leads, Day goes around croft and into second on lap five. Yellow flag was needed on lap six as Jeremy Wilson spun in turn four. Scelzi leads, Day, Croft, Justin Sanders, and Landon Brooks.

During the lap six restart, Shane Golobic took a wild flip down the back stretch that collected Michael Ing. Yellow was needed on lap 8 when Tim Kaeding spins to a stop at the top of turn three. The double file restart produced a great battle for the lead up front as Day nails the restart and takes the lead on lap nine. Yet, he jumps the cushion in turn four and gives the lead back to Scelzi. Max Mittry was on a charge and moved into the top five on lap 11. Scelzi still out front pulling away now. Day smacks the wall on the front stretch and falls back to third on lap 14. Sanders and Day swapped the second spot a few times. On lap 16, Scelzi with 2.5 second lead in heavy traffic.

Red flag on lap 17 as Andy Forsberg goes for a ride in Turn two. He was ok but done for the night. Double file restart with 13 to go. Scelzi leads Sanders, Day, Croft & Becker in the top five. Scelzi switches it up and chooses the bottom for the restart. Willie Croft’s night went south when he flipped in turn two on the restart. With Croft out, Scelzi now leads Sanders in 2nd, Day 3rd, Becker 4th & Bernal in 5th. Single file restart with eight laps to go and once again Scelzi out to a sizable lead. It was all Scelzi as he crossed the line ahead of Justin Sanders and Day. Ryan Bernal ran a solid race all night and finished an impressive fourth. Becker rounded out the top five.

Brian Cooper & Kyle Allen battle for lead on opening lap of the Shelby’s Pest Control Hobby Stock 20-lap main event. Allen leads lap one with Cooper in second. Bill Patterson moves past Clinton earl into third on lap two. Cooper mounting a charge on the bottom. Clinton Earl back into third on lap three. Keith Ross moving forward up to 4th on lap five from the 9th starting spot. Cooper to the lead on lap five with an outside pass in turn 4. Allen fights back but to no avail with seven complete. Zach Lindgren & Travis Moore charging from deep in the field into the top five at halfway. Lap 13 Cooper still with slight advantage at about three car lengths over Kyle Allen in second. With five laps to go, Cooper leading through traffic. Yellow flag needed on lap 16 as Bill Patterson spins off turn four to the infield. With four laps to go on the single file restart Cooper Leads, Allen, Earl, Lindgren, & Moore. Back under way Cooper with an excellent restart pulls away from Allen. Spin in turn four for Scott Rogers who was running 6th and that draws the yellow flag. Another good restart for Cooper. He pulls away as Earl pulls alongside Allen for second. Allen holds on to second with three to go. Yellow flag on lap 17 when Brian Horn spins in turn 4. Horn was running in 6th. Restart with 3 to go. Cooper with another good restart. Lindgren making a charge on the top of the track. Four car battle with two to go. FOUR WIDE into turn one for the race lead! Cooper gets turned in turn one and falls back. Lindgren to the lead as the white flag waves! Lindgren charges away from the field and scores the victory! Clinton Earl 2nd, Kyle Allen 3rd, Travis Moore 4th, & Maurice Merrill 5th.

Thirteen B mods took the green flag. The 20-lap race saw Mark Garner lead at the start with Justin Funkhouser second and Phillip Shelby third. Shelby raced into second on lap three. Funkhouser back to his outside as they race side by side for a few laps. Matt Micheli holds down the fourth spot. Lap six, Funkhouser back to second. On the same lap, Robert Warf, spins on lap six. Shelby back into second on lap 7seven. Trouble finds Funkhouser, whose car stalls and falls back. After a few seconds, Funkhouser’s car comes back to life but now he is deep in the field. On lap nine, Shelby new leader. Garner fights back. Keith Foax into third on lap 11. Four cars battle up front as Matt Micheli is fighting for the win also. Brian Cooper into fifth on lap 14 after starting 13th. Shelby up front is running quick laps and pulls away with ease. Shelby wins the event. Foax into second on final lap. 10th career win for Shelby. Foax second. Micheli third. Garner falls to fourth. Cooper fifth.

Brownell / Herseth Classic

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Friday, April 29, 2022

Qualifying:

1. 2X-Justin Sanders, 12.267

2. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.295

3. 17-Kalib Henry, 12.304

4. 41-Corey Day, 12.319

5. 5V-Landon Brooks, 12.329

6. 29-Willie Croft, 12.372

7. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.397

8. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi, 12.427

9. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 12.446

10. 2L-Logan Forler, 12.469

11. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.531

12. 17WX-Ryan Bernal, 12.545

13. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.565

14. 83V-Joel Myers Jr., 12.574

15. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto, 12.640

16. 69-Bud Keading, 12.656

17. 22-Garen Linder, 12.668

18. 16A-Sean Becker, 12.669

19. 12J-John Clark, 12.682

20. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.699

21. 8-William Fielding, 13.068

22. 21-Michael Ing, 13.072

23. 46-Jeremy Wilson, 13.741

24. 551-Angelique Bell, 17.882

25. 83T-Tanner Carrick, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. 2X-Justin Sanders

2. 2XM-Max Mittry

3. 16A-Sean Becker

4. 38B-Blake Carrick

5. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto

6. 21-Michael Ing

7. 46-Jeremy Wilson

8. 17-Kalib Henry

Heat Race #2:

1. 29-Willie Croft

2. 41-Corey Day

3. 2L-Logan Forler

4. 92-Andy Forsberg

5. 17W-Shane Golobic

6. 12J-John Clark

7. 8-William Fielding

8. 18T-Tanner Holmes

Heat Race #3:

1. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi

2. 5V-Landon Brooks

3. 17WX-Ryan Bernal

4. 42X-Tim Kaeding

5. 69-Bud Keading

6. 83V-Joel Myers Jr.

7. 22-Garen Linder

Dash:

1. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi

2. 29-Willie Croft

3. 2X-Justin Sanders

4. 41-Corey Day

5. 5V-Landon Brooks

6. 2XM-Max Mittry

Feature:

1. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi

2. 2X-Justin Sanders

3. 41-Corey Day

4. 17WX-Ryan Bernal

5. 16A-Sean Becker

6. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto

7. 2XM-Max Mittry

8. 38B-Blake Carrick

9. 69-Bud Keading

10. 12J-John Clark

11. 5V-Landon Brooks

12. 83T-Tanner Carrick

13. 2L-Logan Forler

14. 83V-Joel Myers Jr.

15. 18T-Tanner Holmes

16. 21-Michael Ing

17. 46-Jeremy Wilson

18. 8-William Fielding

19. 29-Willie Croft

20. 92-Andy Forsberg

21. 42X-Tim Kaeding

22. 22-Garen Linder

23. 17W-Shane Golobic

24. 17-Kalib Henry