Jeffrey and Serbus Win Sprint Car Features at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (May 15, 2022) — Lynton Jeffrey and Trevor Serbus conquered the competition on Sunday evening during Spartan ER Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Jeffrey was out front throughout the 25-lap Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event, but rubber on the track and thick traffic in the closing laps kept the outcome up in the air until Jeffrey crossed the finish line first for his first feature win at Huset’s Speedway since June 2010.

“It’s a long time, isn’t it,” he noted in Victory Lane. “I led a few. I led that last one last year. I felt like I had that one. I was probably better that night than tonight. I love Huset’s. This place has been a second home to me. 2000 was the first time I come here.”

Dusty Zomer stalked Jeffrey throughout the event. The duo entered traffic on Lap 7 and a couple of close calls allowed Zomer to pull within a car length. The final opportunity came on the last lap when Jeffrey got tight in turns one and two, slightly pushing up the track and allowing Zomer to nearly pull to the outside entering turn three. Jeffrey’s car did the same thing in turns three and four, but he was able to hold off Zomer for the victory by 0.119 seconds.

“The biggest thing with rubber is you don’t want to get up on the guy’s bumper because then you get tight,” Zomer said. “I knew I had a chance when he slipped up in (turns) one and two. We gave it our all and it was a good finish.”

Defending track champion Justin Henderson rounded out the podium.

“We’re enjoying what we do,” he said. “A bad day at the race track beats a good day at work.”

Aaron Reutzel finished fourth and Ayrton Gennetten ended fifth.

Jeffrey set quick time during qualifying to kick off the night before Mark Dobmeier, Reutzel and Ryan Timms produced heat race wins.

Serbus used the top groove to hustle from sixth to earn his first career Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph at the track. He took the lead on Lap 6 en route to winning by 4.226 seconds.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I’ve been coming here ever since I was a little kid, watching the races and just wishing I could race a sprint car some day and here I am.

“You just race as fast as you can. Be the mouse and let everyone else be the cats. It’s my dream to win here and we finally got it done.”

Ninth-starting Lee Goos Jr. passed Koby Werkmeister, who led the first five laps of the 20-lap A Main, for the runner-up position on the final lap. Brandon Bosma charged from 12th to fourth and reigning track champion Dusty Ballenger was fifth.

Cole Vanderheiden, Mike Moore, Goos Jr. and Serbus were the heat race winners. Blaine Stegenga captured the B Main.

The season continues at Huset’s Speedway next Sunday during I-29 RV SuperCenter Night featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Qualifying

1. 2-Lynton Jeffrey, 10.875[8]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 10.903[11]

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 10.979[14]

4. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 11.003[9]

5. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 11.023[7]

6. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 11.025[13]

7. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 11.026[2]

8. 7-Justin Henderson, 11.065[3]

9. 81-Jack Dover, 11.070[19]

10. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.081[18]

11. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 11.115[23]

12. 5T-Ryan Timms, 11.128[21]

13. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.210[16]

14. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.220[17]

15. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.285[4]

16. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.289[5]

17. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 11.289[20]

18. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.361[6]

19. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 11.388[10]

20. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 11.452[25]

21. 47-Brant O’Banion, 11.684[22]

22. 05-Colin Smith, 11.724[1]

23. 0-Alex Schriever, 11.888[15]

24. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.910[26]

25. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 12.089[24]

DNS: 09-Matt Juhl, 12.089

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 13-Mark Dobmeier[1]

2. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[4]

3. ACE-Dusty Zomer[2]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[6]

5. 35-Skylar Prochaska[3]

6. 4-Cody Hansen[5]

7. 05-Colin Smith[8]

8. 97-Alan Gilbertson[7]

9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[9]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]

2. 7-Justin Henderson[2]

3. 16-Brooke Tatnell[1]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

5. 14-Jody Rosenboom[6]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

7. 09-Matt Juhl[9]

8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[7]

9. 0-Alex Schriever[8]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

2. 81-Jack Dover[2]

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[5]

4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]

5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]

6. 27-Carson McCarl[6]

7. 101-Chuck McGillivray[8]

8. 47-Brant O’Banion[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[1]

2. ACE-Dusty Zomer[2]

3. 7-Justin Henderson[6]

4. 8-Aaron Reutzel[7]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[8]

7. 81-Jack Dover[9]

8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[5]

9. 16-Brooke Tatnell[12]

10. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]

11. 88-Austin McCarl[14]

12. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[10]

13. 14-Jody Rosenboom[17]

14. 11M-Brendan Mullen[13]

15. 27-Carson McCarl[18]

16. 35-Skylar Prochaska[4]

17. 22-Riley Goodno[16]

18. 4-Cody Hansen[15]

19. 09-Matt Juhl[23]

20. 97-Alan Gilbertson[19]

21. 47-Brant O’Banion[26]

22. 05-Colin Smith[20]

23. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[21]

24. 0-Alex Schriever[24]

25. 101-Chuck McGillivray[22]

26. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[25]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]

2. 17V-Casey Abbas[4]

3. 23-Brandon Bosma[6]

4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[5]

5. 28-Nicholas Winter[1]

6. 18-Dalton Domagala[7]

7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 69-Mike Moore[4]

2. 77-Taylor Ryan[3]

3. 31-Koby Werkmeister[2]

4. 14-Nick Barger[5]

5. 1K-Micah Slendy[6]

6. 28G-Gracyn Masur[7]

DNS: 12-Alec Mataya

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[4]

2. 12L-John Lambertz[5]

3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[2]

4. 98-Nate Barger[3]

5. 13-Brandon Halverson[6]

6. 105-Cody Ihlen[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Trevor Serbus[3]

2. 81-Jared Jansen[1]

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

4. 8-Jacob Hughes[4]

5. 4W-Nathan Weiler[6]

6. F5-Tim Rustad[2]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 96-Blaine Stegenga[8]

2. 4W-Nathan Weiler[4]

3. 1K-Micah Slendy[2]

4. 105-Cody Ihlen[5]

5. 12-Alec Mataya[10]

6. F5-Tim Rustad[6]

7. 18-Dalton Domagala[7]

8. 28-Nicholas Winter[1]

9. 28G-Gracyn Masur[9]

DQ: 13-Brandon Halverson[3]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 10-Trevor Serbus[6]

2. 17-Lee Goos Jr[9]

3. 31-Koby Werkmeister[2]

4. 23-Brandon Bosma[12]

5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[11]

6. 69-Mike Moore[8]

7. 81-Jared Jansen[1]

8. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[13]

9. 12L-John Lambertz[10]

10. 98-Nate Barger[15]

11. 96-Blaine Stegenga[17]

12. 8-Jacob Hughes[16]

13. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[4]

14. 4W-Nathan Weiler[18]

15. 77-Taylor Ryan[5]

16. 1K-Micah Slendy[19]

17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[3]

18. 14-Nick Barger[14]

19. 105-Cody Ihlen[20]

20. 17V-Casey Abbas[7]