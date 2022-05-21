All Stars Washed Out at Wilmot

From Tyler Altmeyer

WILMOT, Wis. (May 20, 2022) – Just as Dixie Vodka Qualifying was set to commence for the second time (weather stopping the first attempt after three cars), Mother Nature stepped in and interfered yet again, ultimately forcing the cancellation of the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series visit to Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin. The event will not be rescheduled.

There were 37 sprint cars signed in for the $6,000-to-win program.

Those seeking an admission refund can do so by mailing in your wristband to:

Kenosha County Fair

PO Box 96

Wilmot, WI

53192

Please include your name and an address to mail refund.

The Plymouth Dirt Track at Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wisconsin, will host the All Stars and IRA Outlaw Sprint Series on Saturday, May 21. Bill Balog, unarguably the most decorated competitor in IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series history, racking up ten titles before hopping on the All Star trail full time, is the defending winner at Plymouth Dirt Track, keeping Ian Madsen and Rico Abreu at bay for a $6,000 share. In fact, the Plymouth victory resulted in Balog’s first-ever All Star triumph.