HULMAN CLASSIC USAC SPRINTS MOVED TO SUNDAY, MAY 22

Terre Haute, Indiana (May 21, 2022)………The 52nd annual running of the Tony Hulman Classic for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship has been postponed to Sunday, May 22, at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

Forecasted rain for Saturday’s originally scheduled date has forced the movement of the series’ longest annually running event to Sunday, where drivers will vie for a $10,000 top prize in the 30-lap feature.

On Sunday, the pits open at 2pm Eastern, front gates at 2pm, drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 5pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds will also be on the event card.

General admission grandstand tickets are $30. Kids age 10 and under are free. Infield tickets are $20. Kids age 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35.