Schuerenberg Wins at Angell Park

SUN PRARIE, Wisc. (May 22, 2022) — Hunter Schuerenberg finished off the three night Wisconsin swing for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sunday night at Angell Park Speedway. Schuerenberg, from Sikeston, Missouri, moved up from fourth starting position for his third victory of the 2022 campaign. Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Bill Balog, and Tyler Courtney from 15th starting position rounded out the top five.
Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1
Angell Park Speedway
Sun Prarie, Wisconsin
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Dixie Vodka Qualifying
1. 4-Cap Henry, 11.952[4]
2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 12.048[17]
3. 13-Justin Peck, 12.193[33]
4. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.241[26]
5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.246[2]
6. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.255[6]
7. 7-Scott Bogucki, 12.261[3]
8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.265[24]
9. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 12.293[14]
10. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.326[23]
11. 35-Zach Hampton, 12.367[11]
12. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 12.382[1]
13. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.431[15]
14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.433[16]
15. 19-Chris Windom, 12.487[29]
16. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.580[32]
17. 9KK-Kyle Schuett, 12.622[10]
18. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 12.649[21]
19. 5R-Matt Rechek, 12.709[9]
20. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.710[19]
21. 23-Russel Borland, 12.778[12]
22. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.867[31]
23. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.870[25]
24. 14-Sean Rayhall, 12.912[7]
25. 29-Hunter Custer, 12.971[13]
26. 68-Dave Uttech, 13.059[27]
27. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 13.066[18]
28. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.104[22]
29. 14M-Jack Routson, 13.234[30]
30. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf, 13.275[20]
31. 24-Scott Conger, 13.610[8]
32. 10V-Matt VandeVere, 13.696[28]
33. 87A-Austin Hartmann[5]
Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]
2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]
3. 4-Cap Henry[4]
4. 7-Scott Bogucki[3]
5. 39-Jake Blackhurst[5]
6. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]
7. 5R-Matt Rechek[6]
8. 24-Scott Conger[8]
DNS: 87A-Austin Hartmann
CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 26-Cory Eliason[3]
2. 28-Brandon Spithaler[1]
3. 35-Zach Hampton[2]
4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]
5. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]
6. 9KK-Kyle Schuett[6]
7. 23-Russel Borland[7]
8. 29-Hunter Custer[8]
All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]
2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[1]
3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]
4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]
5. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]
6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]
7. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]
DNS: 26T-Tyler Tischendorf
Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 19-Chris Windom[2]
2. 13-Justin Peck[4]
3. 10-Zeb Wise[1]
4. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]
5. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]
6. 68-Dave Uttech[6]
7. 10V-Matt VandeVere[8]
8. 14M-Jack Routson[7]
Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)
1. 13-Justin Peck[1]
2. 19-Chris Windom[2]
3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]
4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]
5. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]
6. 4-Cap Henry[8]
7. 26-Cory Eliason[6]
8. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]
Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]
2. 9KK-Kyle Schuett[1]
3. 10V-Matt VandeVere[8]
4. 23-Russel Borland[6]
5. 14M-Jack Routson[10]
6. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]
7. 5R-Matt Rechek[2]
8. 29-Hunter Custer[9]
9. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]
10. 68-Dave Uttech[5]
11. 24-Scott Conger[11]
DNS: 87A-Austin Hartmann
DNS: 26T-Tyler Tischendorf
Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]
2. 13-Justin Peck[1]
3. 11-Parker Price Miller[5]
4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]
5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[15]
6. 4-Cap Henry[6]
7. 26-Cory Eliason[7]
8. 19-Chris Windom[2]
9. 39-Jake Blackhurst[18]
10. 3N-Jake Neuman[19]
11. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[11]
12. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[17]
13. 10-Zeb Wise[12]
14. 25-Danny Schlafer[20]
15. 10V-Matt VandeVere[23]
16. 23-Russel Borland[24]
17. 2W-Scott Neitzel[21]
18. 9KK-Kyle Schuett[22]
19. 35-Zach Hampton[13]
20. 7-Scott Bogucki[14]
21. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]
22. 73-Scotty Thiel[16]
23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]
24. 28-Brandon Spithaler[10]