Schuerenberg Wins at Angell Park

SUN PRARIE, Wisc. (May 22, 2022) — Hunter Schuerenberg finished off the three night Wisconsin swing for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sunday night at Angell Park Speedway. Schuerenberg, from Sikeston, Missouri, moved up from fourth starting position for his third victory of the 2022 campaign. Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Bill Balog, and Tyler Courtney from 15th starting position rounded out the top five.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Angell Park Speedway

Sun Prarie, Wisconsin

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 4-Cap Henry, 11.952[4]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 12.048[17]

3. 13-Justin Peck, 12.193[33]

4. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.241[26]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.246[2]

6. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.255[6]

7. 7-Scott Bogucki, 12.261[3]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.265[24]

9. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 12.293[14]

10. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.326[23]

11. 35-Zach Hampton, 12.367[11]

12. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 12.382[1]

13. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.431[15]

14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.433[16]

15. 19-Chris Windom, 12.487[29]

16. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.580[32]

17. 9KK-Kyle Schuett, 12.622[10]

18. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 12.649[21]

19. 5R-Matt Rechek, 12.709[9]

20. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.710[19]

21. 23-Russel Borland, 12.778[12]

22. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.867[31]

23. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.870[25]

24. 14-Sean Rayhall, 12.912[7]

25. 29-Hunter Custer, 12.971[13]

26. 68-Dave Uttech, 13.059[27]

27. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 13.066[18]

28. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.104[22]

29. 14M-Jack Routson, 13.234[30]

30. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf, 13.275[20]

31. 24-Scott Conger, 13.610[8]

32. 10V-Matt VandeVere, 13.696[28]

33. 87A-Austin Hartmann[5]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

3. 4-Cap Henry[4]

4. 7-Scott Bogucki[3]

5. 39-Jake Blackhurst[5]

6. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]

7. 5R-Matt Rechek[6]

8. 24-Scott Conger[8]

DNS: 87A-Austin Hartmann

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

2. 28-Brandon Spithaler[1]

3. 35-Zach Hampton[2]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

6. 9KK-Kyle Schuett[6]

7. 23-Russel Borland[7]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[1]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]

5. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

7. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

DNS: 26T-Tyler Tischendorf

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom[2]

2. 13-Justin Peck[4]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]

5. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

6. 68-Dave Uttech[6]

7. 10V-Matt VandeVere[8]

8. 14M-Jack Routson[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 19-Chris Windom[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

6. 4-Cap Henry[8]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

8. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

2. 9KK-Kyle Schuett[1]

3. 10V-Matt VandeVere[8]

4. 23-Russel Borland[6]

5. 14M-Jack Routson[10]

6. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]

7. 5R-Matt Rechek[2]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[9]

9. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

10. 68-Dave Uttech[5]

11. 24-Scott Conger[11]

DNS: 87A-Austin Hartmann

DNS: 26T-Tyler Tischendorf

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

2. 13-Justin Peck[1]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[5]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[15]

6. 4-Cap Henry[6]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

8. 19-Chris Windom[2]

9. 39-Jake Blackhurst[18]

10. 3N-Jake Neuman[19]

11. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[11]

12. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[17]

13. 10-Zeb Wise[12]

14. 25-Danny Schlafer[20]

15. 10V-Matt VandeVere[23]

16. 23-Russel Borland[24]

17. 2W-Scott Neitzel[21]

18. 9KK-Kyle Schuett[22]

19. 35-Zach Hampton[13]

20. 7-Scott Bogucki[14]

21. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]

22. 73-Scotty Thiel[16]

23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

24. 28-Brandon Spithaler[10]