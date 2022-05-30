Anthony Macri Takes Home all of the Beef During the Weikert Memorial Weekend

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (May 29, 2022) — Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri has been unstoppable at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” this weekend, continuing his winning ways with a $29,000 payday in the Sunday night Bob Weikert Memorial finale featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1.

Officially sweeping the blockbuster doubleheader, Macri started fourth on the 30-lap grid and charged his way to the front by lap 10, powering around All Star Rookie of the Year contender, Chris Windom, with a drive-by move through turns three and four. From that point forward, Macri was basically untouchable, surviving periods of heavy traffic, as well as a caution break on lap 24, and again on lap 26, to secure the monster five-digit payday.

Sixth starting Brent Marks, who did his best to apply pressure during each of the caution restarts, drove on to finish second. Marks was followed by local standout, Jeff Halligan, Clauson Marshall Racing’s “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, and Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck.

Including his Bob Weikert Memorial weekend sweep, Macri is now a four-time All Star winner in 2022, ultimately bumping his career total to seven with four occurring at the Port Royal “Speed Palace.”

“This is unreal…I’m speechless,” Anthony Macri stated in victory lane, driver of the J&S Classics/C&D Rigging/Valley Supply/No. 39M sprint car. “Brent’s not dumb. I knew he was going to catch on to what we were doing on restarts, so I just did my best to change things up a bit and keep him guessing. I’m just…I don’t know…this is going to take a little bit to sink in.

“I just can’t thank this team enough. Everyone works so hard back at the shop. We wouldn’t be here without all of our partners. Sandy from J&S Classics is back at home watching and hopefully we made her weekend.”

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2022 campaign with an Ohio doubleheader at Attica Raceway Park and Atomic Speedway on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. The weekend will headline with the George Fisher Memorial Freedom 40 at Atomic worth $15,000-to-win; the visit to Attica on Friday will award $6,000.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Bob Weikert Memorial

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 29, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.499[6]

2. 1-Logan Wagner, 16.550[11]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.575[33]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.715[8]

5. 21-Brian Brown, 16.754[35]

6. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.760[17]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.775[12]

8. 11-Parker Price Miller, 16.798[27]

9. 19M-Brent Marks, 16.843[20]

10. 10-Zeb Wise, 16.858[36]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.907[21]

12. 29-Danny Dietrich, 16.923[43]

13. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.932[15]

14. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.933[41]

15. 19-Chris Windom, 16.971[13]

16. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.109[22]

17. 13-Justin Peck, 17.112[28]

18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 17.112[9]

19. 4-Cap Henry, 17.183[7]

20. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.221[14]

21. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 17.255[3]

22. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 17.273[4]

23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.273[32]

24. 7-Scott Bogucki, 17.297[29]

25. 98-Tyler Bear, 17.315[26]

26. 47K-Kody Lehman, 17.351[5]

27. 70-Sammy Swindell, 17.351[39]

28. 69K-Lance Dewease, 17.352[42]

29. 77-Zach Newlin, 17.353[1]

30. 35-Tyler Reeser, 17.360[30]

31. 6-Ryan Smith, 17.368[16]

32. 27-Devon Borden, 17.411[19]

33. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.417[31]

34. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 17.452[10]

35. 5G-Briggs Danner, 17.574[18]

36. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.682[38]

37. 17-Steve Buckwalter, 17.692[44]

38. 19S-Curt Stroup, 17.703[24]

39. 11T-TJ Stutts, 17.803[25]

40. 14T-Tyler Walton, 17.865[40]

41. 19MM-Landon Myers, 17.866[34]

42. 8-Nick Sweigart, 18.461[2]

43. 91F-Anthony Fiore, 18.607[23]

44. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.909[37]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[4]

2. 98-Tyler Bear[2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[6]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

6. 21-Brian Brown[7]

7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[9]

8. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[3]

9. 17-Steve Buckwalter[10]

10. 77-Zach Newlin[1]

DNS: 19MM-Landon Myers

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 45-Jeff Halligan[5]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

3. 35-Tyler Reeser[1]

4. 5C-Dylan Cisney[3]

5. 10-Zeb Wise[6]

6. 55W-Mike Wagner[7]

7. 47K-Kody Lehman[2]

8. 1-Logan Wagner[8]

9. 19S-Curt Stroup[10]

10. 28-Brandon Spithaler[9]

11. 8-Nick Sweigart[11]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 6-Ryan Smith[1]

2. 19-Chris Windom[5]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[8]

4. 4-Cap Henry[4]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

6. 70-Sammy Swindell[2]

7. 5G-Briggs Danner[9]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

9. 11T-TJ Stutts[10]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

11. 91F-Anthony Fiore[11]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

2. 29-Danny Dietrich[6]

3. 67-Justin Whittall[4]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

5. 27-Devon Borden[1]

6. 51-Freddie Rahmer[5]

7. 11-Parker Price Miller[7]

8. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[9]

9. 7-Scott Bogucki[3]

10. 14T-Tyler Walton[10]

11. 12W-Troy Fraker[11]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 5C-Dylan Cisney[3]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[1]

4. 35-Tyler Reeser[5]

5. 6-Ryan Smith[4]

6. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]

7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]

8. 70-Sammy Swindell[7]

9. 47K-Kody Lehman[8]

10. 5G-Briggs Danner[12]

11. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[14]

12. 17-Steve Buckwalter[15]

13. 7-Scott Bogucki[11]

14. 11T-TJ Stutts[19]

15. 8-Nick Sweigart[21]

16. 12W-Troy Fraker[23]

17. 27-Devon Borden[9]

18. 19S-Curt Stroup[17]

19. 77-Zach Newlin[16]

20. 91F-Anthony Fiore[22]

DNS: 91-Kyle Reinhardt

DNS: 28-Brandon Spithaler

DNS: 14T-Tyler Walton

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

2. 19M-Brent Marks[6]

3. 45-Jeff Halligan[5]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

5. 13-Justin Peck[10]

6. 1-Logan Wagner[14]

7. 69K-Lance Dewease[19]

8. 19-Chris Windom[2]

9. 29-Danny Dietrich[7]

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[25]

11. 55W-Mike Wagner[11]

12. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

13. 67-Justin Whittall[17]

14. 11-Parker Price Miller[15]

15. 26-Cory Eliason[16]

16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]

17. 17B-Bill Balog[21]

18. 5C-Dylan Cisney[22]

19. 4-Cap Henry[18]

20. 98-Tyler Bear[20]

21. 35-Tyler Reeser[24]

22. 21-Brian Brown[9]

23. 51-Freddie Rahmer[23]

24. 10-Zeb Wise[13]

25. 24-Rico Abreu[1]